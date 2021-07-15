Tipp survive late Waterford surge to book Munster U20 final date with Cork

Tipperary 0-11 Waterford 0-9

Tipperary survived a late Waterford surge at Semple Stadium, Thurles Thursday evening to reach the Munster U20 FC final for the first time in six years.

Waterford spurned two great match-winning goal chances in the dying minutes but overall Tipp just about deserved to shade the verdict.

The visitors opened in lively fashion and with Niall McSweeney and Padraig Fitzgerald prominent went four points clear in six minutes. Tipp settled slowly but were still 0-2 to 0-4 adrift at the water break.

Tipp continued to enjoy a slight advantage on resuming and with points by Sean O Connor, Kevin Grogan and Ryan Walsh were level by the interval, 0-5 each, Waterford failing to score in the second quarter.

A black card for Waterford’s Niall McSweeney gave Tipp an edge in the third quarter and by the second break they were 0-9 to 0-6 ahead.

The final quarter was a tense affair. Tipp were two points ahead after 56 minutes when Henry Griffin broke through but blazed wide for Waterford. A minute later Sean Walsh did likewise for the Deise. Tom O'Connell had a Waterford point but in injury time Kevin Grogan pointed a Tipp free to ensure their place in the final against Cork.

Tipp have work to do to capture the title but such as Sean O'Connor, Tadhg Condon, Emmet Butler, Cathal Deeley and Kevin Grogan worked hard throughout.

Waterford have no excuse as they got the chances to win. Liam Fennell, Colin Foley, Padraig Fitzgerald and Niall McSweeney were their top performers.

Scorers for Tipperary: S O Connor (0-6,3fs), K Grogan (0-2,2fs), C Deeley, C Cadell, R Walsh (0-1 each);

Scorers for Waterford: P Fitzgerald (0-3), N McSweeney, T O Connell (1f) (0-2 each), S Fitzgerald, A Ryan(0-1 each).

TIPPERARY: C Scully; S Daly, T Condon, B McKeown; E Butler, B O'Connor, L Kennedy; C Deeley, K Grogan; C Cadell, R Walsh, J Holloway; M O'Connor, B Kehoe, S O'Connor.

Subs: C McGrath for Kehoe (24); B Comerford for M O Connor (ht); C English for Walsh (51); J Duncan for Holloway (51).

WATERFORD: B Kirwan; S Boyce, K Taylor, L Fennell; A Ryan, C Foley, R Elliffe; O Geoghegan, C Walsh; P Ftizgerald, N Sweeney, T Dalton; S Fitzgerald, T O'Connell, D J Kiely.

Subs: S Walsh for Geoghegan (20); J Power for Dalton (36); S Fitzgerald for Kiely(42); H Griffin for McSweeney (52); A Behan for S Fitzgerald (64).

Ref: N Ryan (Cork).