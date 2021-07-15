Tipp survive late Waterford surge to book Munster U20 final date with Cork

A black card for Waterford’s Niall McSweeney gave Tipp an edge in the third quarter and by the second break they were 0-9 to 0-6 ahead.
Tipp survive late Waterford surge to book Munster U20 final date with Cork

Kevin Grogan starred for Tipp. File photo

Thu, 15 Jul, 2021 - 21:57
Michael Dundon

Tipperary 0-11 Waterford 0-9

Tipperary survived a late Waterford surge at Semple Stadium, Thurles Thursday evening to reach the Munster U20 FC final for the first time in six years.

Waterford spurned two great match-winning goal chances in the dying minutes but overall Tipp just about deserved to shade the verdict.

The visitors opened in lively fashion and with Niall McSweeney and Padraig Fitzgerald prominent went four points clear in six minutes. Tipp settled slowly but were still 0-2 to 0-4 adrift at the water break.

Tipp continued to enjoy a slight advantage on resuming and with points by Sean O Connor, Kevin Grogan and Ryan Walsh were level by the interval, 0-5 each, Waterford failing to score in the second quarter.

A black card for Waterford’s Niall McSweeney gave Tipp an edge in the third quarter and by the second break they were 0-9 to 0-6 ahead.

The final quarter was a tense affair. Tipp were two points ahead after 56 minutes when Henry Griffin broke through but blazed wide for Waterford. A minute later Sean Walsh did likewise for the Deise. Tom O'Connell had a Waterford point but in injury time Kevin Grogan pointed a Tipp free to ensure their place in the final against Cork.

Tipp have work to do to capture the title but such as Sean O'Connor, Tadhg Condon, Emmet Butler, Cathal Deeley and Kevin Grogan worked hard throughout.

Waterford have no excuse as they got the chances to win. Liam Fennell, Colin Foley, Padraig Fitzgerald and Niall McSweeney were their top performers.

Scorers for Tipperary: S O Connor (0-6,3fs), K Grogan (0-2,2fs), C Deeley, C Cadell, R Walsh (0-1 each);

Scorers for Waterford: P Fitzgerald (0-3), N McSweeney, T O Connell (1f) (0-2 each), S Fitzgerald, A Ryan(0-1 each).

TIPPERARY: C Scully; S Daly, T Condon, B McKeown; E Butler, B O'Connor, L Kennedy; C Deeley, K Grogan; C Cadell, R Walsh, J Holloway; M O'Connor, B Kehoe, S O'Connor.

Subs: C McGrath for Kehoe (24); B Comerford for M O Connor (ht); C English for Walsh (51); J Duncan for Holloway (51).

WATERFORD: B Kirwan; S Boyce, K Taylor, L Fennell; A Ryan, C Foley, R Elliffe; O Geoghegan, C Walsh; P Ftizgerald, N Sweeney, T Dalton; S Fitzgerald, T O'Connell, D J Kiely.

Subs: S Walsh for Geoghegan (20); J Power for Dalton (36); S Fitzgerald for Kiely(42); H Griffin for McSweeney (52); A Behan for S Fitzgerald (64).

Ref: N Ryan (Cork).

More in this section

Kerry v Cork - EirGrid Munster GAA Football U20 Championship Semi-Final Ciaran O’Sullivan the hero as Cork edge Kerry in U20 thriller
Roscommon v Galway - Connacht GAA Senior Football Championship Semi-Final Huge boost for Galway as Shane Walsh set to be fit for Connacht final
Meath v Dublin - EirGrid Leinster GAA Football U20 Championship Semi-Final Mark Lavin and Lorcan O’Dell shoot Dublin to U20 Leinster final
#waterford gaa#tipperary gaa
Kildare v Down - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final

Cormac Egan goal helps Offaly to U20 final showdown with Dublin

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices