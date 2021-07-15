Keith Ricken: 'In the last few minutes, there was absolutely no plan. They just had to dig it out'

Cork manager Keith Ricken praised the manner in which his troops found a way to engineer the winning point, having not raised a flag of any description in the 19 minutes prior to Ciaran O’Sullivan’s game-deciding score.

“It was tough going for us there at the finish, but isn’t it lovely to see boys figuring it out on the field. That’s what it is about,” said Ricken “It is a safe environment - sport, the worst you’ll do is lose a match. That’s the worst that will happen. You will be disappointed, but you won’t be devastated as there is no one dead, there is nothing you can’t get over.