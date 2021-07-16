Liam Sheedy blocking out the noise: 'We know exactly what we’re facing into'

There are some things Liam Sheedy can get away with on the sideline; other times, there’s no place to hide.

The Tipperary manager reckons the increase of crowds to 7,000 for Sunday’s Munster final against Limerick means he can be a more vocal presence, his messages masked by the din from the stands.

But then there’s always the invisible eye of the TV camera poised to interpret any signals and spread those nuggets across social media.

During the first-half water break against Clare, it was Sheedy’s man-management that caught the eye. His tailored tone for each interaction, switching from calm to combative without warning.

Know your players… who needs a calming word… who needs to be revved up #tippvclare pic.twitter.com/LUWg1K9n2h — Stephen Quirke (@ATHLETEd_Coach) July 4, 2021

An arm around the shoulder for John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer, drawing him in close for a quiet word. A brief instruction for Jake Morris, perhaps reiterating what Eamon O’Shea has just imparted. And then a rocket for his captain Séamus Callanan: a finger jabbed into his chest to grab the attention and another to finish the point, a closed fist but more softly delivered.

Sheedy says there’s no magic behind those water breaks, no planning that moment with your players, but in the chaos of a Championship Sunday, his message was clearly delivered to his inside forwards — and the outside world.

“The camera was over-intrusive, I felt, in my water break in the first quarter,” he says, followed by laughter, “but these lads are a great bunch. We just have a really good working relationship.

“We were looking for certain things throughout that first quarter and we had achieved it in some instances and we hadn’t achieved it in other parts. We were just looking to see could we eke out a little bit more.

“I have to say Séamie’s contribution over the course of the match was exceptional. John got four great points, Jake got three lovely points.

“Overall, as a forward line, they scored 3-23, so we have good forwards on the ball and the secret for us is to try to get them on the ball.”

It may not be the best-kept secret but these neighbours have little they can hide from each other.

Limerick have their own towering threats and were far from troubled down the stretch in eliminating Tipperary from Munster by 12 and nine points the last two seasons.

“I’m well aware of the opposition that we face and the danger that they bring. They’re a very, very serious threat when they are in full flow,” says Sheedy.

“We obviously learned from that (the 2019 Munster final defeat) and went on and had a really good finish to that championship (to win the All-Ireland). That was probably our poorest 20 minutes in all of that Munster Championship that year so we know if you have downtime against this opposition they’re formidable opponents.

“But there’s great belief in our squad. We’ve had a very good semi-final victory. We’re really enjoying our hurling. There’s a great gel within the group. The competition for places among the squad is as good as I’ve ever had, both in terms of making the 15 and making the 26. So we feel we’re in a good place.

“Will we have to be at our best against this opposition? Absolutely. They’re reigning Munster and All-Ireland champions so we know exactly what we’re facing into but these are reasons why we do the job. These are the days that we want to be playing.

“From our perspective, it’s exactly where we want to be. I’d say neutrals and media will probably say they’re odds-on, it’s a one-way ticket but, for us, we believe that any day we play to our potential, we have the potential to win. And that’s what we’re most looking forward to.”

There’s also the atmosphere to look forward to. An attendance of 7,000 may be some distance away from the 44,000 at the Gaelic Grounds in 2019 but it’s progress.

“Our game is made for an atmosphere. It was great to have 3,500 the last weekend in Limerick. It really did add to the occasion. Even to hear the teams being cheered out, it’s nearly new to you. You nearly have to readjust yourself to get yourself accustomed to noise again.

“It probably means we can talk a bit louder and get away with a bit more too when we’re vocal on the sideline, there’s a little bit more to kill the noise.

“It’s a really, really big plus for us, Páirc Uí Chaoimh will be a really nice atmosphere. It will benefit the match, it will benefit the players, it benefits everyone, and even for anyone watching from home, it’s a big plus.”