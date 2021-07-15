Dalo's Hurling Show: What's Tipp's plan? Kilkenny hard bet. Cork hay saved. Clare-Wexford sideshows

Shane McGrath, TJ Ryan and Mark Landers join Anthony Daly to review and preview the hurling week.
Dalo's Hurling Podcast: Shane McGrath, TJ Ryan and Mark Landers join Anthony Daly to review and preview the hurling week. In association with Renault Ireland.

Thu, 15 Jul, 2021 - 14:24

 

Hour 1: The Munster final plus Cork's famine over and Clare's minor grief. 

Hour 2: The Leinster final, Laois empty the tank, plus war and the prospect of peace on the sideline in Thurles. 

Family Notices