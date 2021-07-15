Dalo's Hurling Show: What's Tipp's plan? Kilkenny hard bet. Cork hay saved. Clare-Wexford sideshows

Hour 1: The Munster final plus Cork's famine over and Clare's minor grief.
Hour 2: The Leinster final, Laois empty the tank, plus war and the prospect of peace on the sideline in Thurles.
In association with Renault Ireland
Hour 1: The Munster final plus Cork's famine over and Clare's minor grief.
Hour 2: The Leinster final, Laois empty the tank, plus war and the prospect of peace on the sideline in Thurles.
In association with Renault Ireland
Get the latest news from the world of sport along with the best opinion from our outstanding team of sport writers, direct to your inbox every Friday
Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writersSign up
Thursday, July 15, 2021 - 12:00 PM
Thursday, July 15, 2021 - 2:00 PM
Thursday, July 15, 2021 - 10:00 AM