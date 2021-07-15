Nine All-Ireland minor winners in Kerry U20 side for Cork clash

There are several more All-Ireland minor winners named on Declan O’Sullivan’s bench
Nine All-Ireland minor winners in Kerry U20 side for Cork clash

Pictured at the launch the 2021 EirGrid GAA Football U20 All-Ireland Championship is Kerry manager Declan O’Sullivan. Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Thu, 15 Jul, 2021 - 10:46
Eoghan Cormican

The Kerry U20 football team for this evening’s Munster semi-final against Cork (Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7.30pm) contains nine players who featured in the county’s 2018 All-Ireland minor final win.

Goalkeeper Marc Kelliher, the corner-back pair of Colm Moriarty and Owen Fitzgerald, half-back Dan Murphy, midfielder Darragh Lyne, half-forwards Dylan Geaney and Killian Falvey, and full-forward Paul O’Shea all started the 2018 minor final win over Galway, with Ruaidhrí Ó Beaglaoich, corner-forward on this evening’s team, coming on a sub in that minor decider three years ago.

There are several more All-Ireland minor winners named on Declan O’Sullivan’s bench, including Brosna’s Paul Walsh who top-scored in the 2018 All-Ireland final and was also a starting member of last year’s U20 team.

The Kerry team shows eight survivors from the side that began the 2020 Munster U20 final defeat of Cork in March of last year. They are the aforementioned Kelliher, Fitzgerald, Lyne, Falvey, O’Shea, and Ó Beaglaoich, along with full-back James McCarthy and captain Seán O’Brien.

Kerry (Munster U20FC v Cork): M Kelliher (Glenflesk); C Moriarty (Annascaul), J McCarthy (Kenmare Shamrocks), O Fitzgerald (Gneeveguilla); D Murphy (Rathmore), E O’Sullivan (Legion), E Clifford (Laune Rangers); D Lyne (Legion), S O’Brien (Beaufort); T Doyle (Dr Crokes), D Geaney (Dingle), K Falvey (Annascaul); C Hayes (Kerins O'Rahillys), P O’Shea (Kilcummin), R Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht).

Subs: D Burns (Na Gaeil); A Dineen (Rathmore), J Kennelly (Ballydonoghue), S Quilter (Austin Stacks), P O’Sullivan (Legion), C Ryan (Rathmore), P Walsh (Brosna), C Trant (St Senan’s), P Darcy (Glenflesk), M Cooper (Dr Crokes).

Cork (Munster U20FC v Kerry): G Creedon (Kilshannig); C O’Donovan (Newcestown), D Phelan (Aghada), C McGoldrick (Éire Óg); A Walsh-Murphy (Valley Rovers), T Walsh (Kanturk), D Cashman (Millstreet); B Hayes (St Finbarr’s), E Cooke (Ballincollig); C Corbett (Clyda Rovers), J Cahalane (Castlehaven), N Hartnett (Douglas); D Dorgan (Ballincollig), C Walsh (Kanturk), D Buckley (Newcestown).

Subs: C O’Leary (Douglas), N Lordan (Ballinora), D Holland (Argideen Rangers), L Horgan (Nemo Rangers), C O’Sullivan (Kilshannig), E Nash (Douglas), S O’Sullivan (Adrigole), C O’Hanlon (Buttevant), S McDonnell (Mallow).

