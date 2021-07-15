Nine All-Ireland minor winners in Kerry U20 side for Cork clash

The Kerry U20 football team for this evening’s Munster semi-final against Cork (Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7.30pm) contains nine players who featured in the county’s 2018 All-Ireland minor final win.

Goalkeeper Marc Kelliher, the corner-back pair of Colm Moriarty and Owen Fitzgerald, half-back Dan Murphy, midfielder Darragh Lyne, half-forwards Dylan Geaney and Killian Falvey, and full-forward Paul O’Shea all started the 2018 minor final win over Galway, with Ruaidhrí Ó Beaglaoich, corner-forward on this evening’s team, coming on a sub in that minor decider three years ago.