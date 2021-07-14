Cork U20 team for Kerry clash features four minor All-Ireland winners and two dual stars

Four players from Cork’s 2019 All-Ireland minor winning team have been named in the county’s starting line-up for tomorrow’s Munster U20 football semi-final against Kerry (Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7.30pm).

The half-back pair of Adam Walsh-Murphy and Darragh Cashman and the half-forward pair of Conor Corbett and Jack Cahalane are the quartet named in Keith Ricken’s team who began the 2019 All-Ireland minor final win.