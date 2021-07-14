Cork U20 team for Kerry clash features four minor All-Ireland winners and two dual stars

Four players from Cork’s 2019 All-Ireland minor winning team have been named in the county’s starting line-up for tomorrow’s Munster U20 football semi-final against Kerry (Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7.30pm).
The half-back pair of Adam Walsh-Murphy and Darragh Cashman and the half-forward pair of Conor Corbett and Jack Cahalane are the quartet named in Keith Ricken’s team who began the 2019 All-Ireland minor final win.
It is a quick return to action for Cahalane who was introduced as a second-half sub during Cork’s All-Ireland U20 hurling final win over Dublin last Saturday.
Cork U20 football captain and midfielder Brian Hayes is another dual player who saw second-half action at UPMC Nowlan Park over the weekend.
Keith Ricken’s starting team shows just three survivors from the side that began the 2020 Munster U20 final defeat to Kerry in March of last year. The trio are the aforementioned Hayes, full-back Diarmaid Phelan, and corner-forward David Buckley.
(Munster U20FC v Kerry): G Creedon (Kilshannig); C O’Donovan (Newcestown), D Phelan (Aghada), C McGoldrick (Éire Óg); A Walsh-Murphy (Valley Rovers), T Walsh (Kanturk), D Cashman (Millstreet); B Hayes (St Finbarr’s), E Cooke (Ballincollig); C Corbett (Clyda Rovers), J Cahalane (Castlehaven), N Hartnett (Douglas); D Dorgan (Ballincollig), C Walsh (Kanturk), D Buckley (Newcestown).
C O’Leary (Douglas), N Lordan (Ballinora), D Holland (Argideen Rangers), L Horgan (Nemo Rangers), C O’Sullivan (Kilshannig), E Nash (Douglas), S O’Sullivan (Adrigole), C O’Hanlon (Buttevant), S McDonnell (Mallow).