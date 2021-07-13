Conor Flynn the hero as Mayo beat Galway in penalty shootout

Mayo 0-11 Galway 1-8 (Mayo win 7-6 after penalties)

Reigning All-Ireland U20 champions Galway are out of the Connacht championship after Mayo turned the tables in a penalty shootout at Tuam Stadium.

Galway held a narrow 0-3 to 0-2 lead at half-time in normal time while it finished 0-8 to 0-8 after 60 minutes.

Then Galway took a 1-8 to 0-10 lead into half-time in extra-time after Nathan Grainger found the net from a penalty but the game went to penalties after it finished 1-8 to 0-11.

Warren Seoige and Paddy Heneghan both missed with their first attempts but Tony Gill’s shot was crucially saved by Ronan Connolly and Conor Flynn scored the winner.

Galway scored first, Ryan Monahan provided the assist and midfielder Conall Gallagher landed the opening score in the second minute, while Mayo scored in the seventh minute through Ultan O’Reilly.

Culhane opened his account from a free but both sides struggled to find their range early on. Galway held a 0-2 to 0-1 lead at the first water-break.

Jack Mahon ended Mayo’s 16-minute wait for a score. Matthew Cooley scored the last point of the half and gave Galway a narrow half-time advantage.

Mahon gave Mayo the ideal start to the second half when he scored from a free but a fabulous Ryan Monahan effort pushed Galway back in front.

Gill doubled Galway’s lead but three points in a row from Jack Carney, Mahon and Frank Irwin put Mayo in front for the first time, ten minutes into the second half.

It was 0-6 to 0-6 at the final water-break and Mayo led briefly again before the end only for substitute Grainger to reel them back in.

It finished level again at end of the hour but Grainger goaled from a penalty inside a minute after Culhane was fouled.

But Mahon levelled it after half-time in extra-time and it went to penalties.

Scorers for Mayo: J Mahon 0-4 (0-3f), C Dempsey 0-2 (0-2f), U O’Reilly, J Carney, F Irwin, P Heneghan, D Thornton 0-1 each.

Scorers for Galway: N Grainger 1-1 (1-0 pen), T Culhane 0-3 (0-3f), C Gallagher, M Cooley, R Monahan, T Gill 0-1 each.

MAYO: R Connolly; S Holmes, R Keane, E Gilrane; C Flynn, R Baynes, A Cosgrove; C Dunleavy, J Carney; E Henry, O McHale, C Dempsey; U O’Reilly, F Irwin, J Mahon.

Subs: D Thornton for O’Reilly (38), P Heneghan for McHale (47), C Reid for Gilraine (54), Cian McHale for Carney (81).

GALWAY: C Flaherty; J McGrath, E Geraghty, R King; C Hernon, T Gill, D Brady; C Raftery, C Gallagher; A Greene, W Seoige, R Monahan; D Cox, T Culhane, M Cooley.

Subs: D Kilcommins for Greene (47), J McLaughlin for Gallagher (47), N Grainger for Cooley (58), A Morris for Brady (64), C Gallagher for Raftery (70), A Greene for Morris (75), O Gormley for Monahan (79).

Referee: John Gilmartin (Sligo).