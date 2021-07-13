Strong second half from Offaly ends Kildare's dream

Strong second half from Offaly ends Kildare's dream

Joe Ryan of Offaly in action against John McKeown of Kildare. Picture: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Tue, 13 Jul, 2021 - 21:46
Kevin Egan, Bord na Móna O’Connor Park 

Offaly 2-25 Kildare 1-16

A competitive first half of action in Tullamore gave way to a one-sided second 30 minutes in the Leinster U20 Hurling Championship, as Offaly outscored Kildare by 2-14 to 0-4 after the break up until David Qualter’s late consolation goal for the Lilies.

Powerful running and a solid platform of possession meant that Kildre free-taker Liam Dempsey had plenty of opportunities in the first half to add to the 0-14 he scored in their first round win over Wexford. He shot nine points from nine chances in that half hour, and while Offaly had a greater range of scoring threats, picking off some excellent points from Cian Burke, Luke Egan and DJ McLaughlin, the game was finely poised at the interval, 0-11 each.

Once Muiris Curtin opened the second half scoring, Offaly ran rampant with six points on the spin. Wing-forward DJ McLoughlin scored one and set up another in that run, but the real key to the game was the switch that saw Joe Ryan go to full-forward.

After a brief revival from Kildare either side of the water break cut the gap to three points, 0-19 to 0-16, a mazy run from Nolan set up McLoughlin after 49 minutes, and suddenly Offaly had daylight and Kildare were visibly crestfallen.

A flurry of points made the win safe before Ryan and Qualter traded goals at the death to complete the scoring.

Scorers for Offaly: J Screeney 0-12 (11f), DJ McLoughlin 1-3, C Mitchell 0-4, J Ryan 1-1, T Dooley 0-2, L Egan, C Burke & L Carey 0-1 each.

Scorers for Kildare: L Dempsey 0-11 (11f), D Qualter 1-0, D Melville 0-2, M Curtin, C McCabe, J Higgins 0-1 each.

OFFALY: A Fitzgerald; P Cleary, P Watkins, C Hardiman; L Egan, K Sampson, D Maher; J Ryan, C Burke; J Screeney, L Nolan, DJ McLoughlin; C Mitchell, T Dooley, N Lyons.

Subs: L Carey for Lyons (42), G McCormack for Burke (51), R Cleary for Dooley (52), S Bourke for McLoughlin (59), J Hoctor for Nolan (59).

KILDARE: S Burke; P O’Donoghue, J McKeown, M Eustace; R Stapleton, C Shanahan, P Dolan; C Boran, H Dunne; M Curtin, L Dempsey, C McCabe; D Melville, F O’Sullivan, C Treacy.

Subs: D Qualter for Melville (39), J Higgins for O’Sullivan (42), C Flanagan for Treacy (46), C Kehoe for Curtin (57), A Goss for Shanahan (59).

Referee: C Flynn (Westmeath).

