Mike Casey setback for Limerick as John Kiely bemoans 'too many moving parts' with new rules

Limerick manager John Kiely says “all of our cards have been marked” on the controversial new rule governing goal-scoring opportunities in inter-county hurling.

Speaking about the Clare-Tipperary Munster SHC semi-final, Kiely mentioned the pivotal incident in the game, which saw Clare’s Aidan McCarthy sin-binned for a foul on Jake Morris which won Tipperary a penalty.

“I was here (Gaelic Grounds) for Clare-Tipperary, it was a very high tempo game, I was very impressed with the first half in particular - the second half was impacted, but the first half was a very high quality game from both sides, with great intensity.

“I saw it (incident) and I would have concurred with many opinions, that it was very close to the sideline, there were other defenders between him (Morris) and the goal, and you wouldn’t have expected it to be a penalty and a sin-binning situation.

“I think all our cards have been marked at this stage, and nothing will be a surprise to us going forward. I think we’ll have to be careful and not be inviting trouble on ourselves. Hopefully that’ll be the case.”

Is he concerned that absolute clarity about what does and what doesn’t constitute a goalscoring opportunity for the purpose of the rule doesn’t appear to exist?

“Yeah, and we would have flagged at the start of the year that we were of the opinion that there were too many moving parts, and too many subjective appraisals here to be taken by the referee in a moment.

“That’s been borne out to be the case, that there are too many moving parts. I’m sure it’ll be looked at come the end of the season, but from our perspective the rule is there, and we’re going to have to make sure we don't put ourselves in that situation, where we put ourselves at the wrong end of that scenario again.

“We’ll just have to do the best we can to avoid being in that situation.”

Full-back Mike Casey is Limerick’s sole injury absentee, added Kiely: “Mike had a bit of a setback when he came in last Tuesday, an unrelated issue with the same knee, unfortunately.

“The ACL is fully intact, it’s perfect, it’s just another injury to that knee. It’s not very serious and we’d hope he’ll be able to make a full recovery in a matter of weeks.

“It was just unlucky. It goes to show that you can do all you can, but the body is only so tough and it’ll give way in certain circumstances.

“It’s a setback, and it was very upsetting at the time, and we were very much afraid that it was the ACL again, but thankfully it turned out to be something far less serious.”