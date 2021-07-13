Mike Casey setback for Limerick as John Kiely bemoans 'too many moving parts' with new rules

"We’re going to have to make sure we don't put ourselves in that situation, where we put ourselves at the wrong end of that scenario again'
Mike Casey setback for Limerick as John Kiely bemoans 'too many moving parts' with new rules

FOREWARNED Limerick boss John Kiely was at the controversial Clare-Tipp game: 'The first half was a very high-quality game from both sides, with great intensity.'

Tue, 13 Jul, 2021 - 18:05
Michael Moynihan, Limerick

Limerick manager John Kiely says “all of our cards have been marked” on the controversial new rule governing goal-scoring opportunities in inter-county hurling.

Speaking about the Clare-Tipperary Munster SHC semi-final, Kiely mentioned the pivotal incident in the game, which saw Clare’s Aidan McCarthy sin-binned for a foul on Jake Morris which won Tipperary a penalty.

“I was here (Gaelic Grounds) for Clare-Tipperary, it was a very high tempo game, I was very impressed with the first half in particular - the second half was impacted, but the first half was a very high quality game from both sides, with great intensity.

“I saw it (incident) and I would have concurred with many opinions, that it was very close to the sideline, there were other defenders between him (Morris) and the goal, and you wouldn’t have expected it to be a penalty and a sin-binning situation.

“I think all our cards have been marked at this stage, and nothing will be a surprise to us going forward. I think we’ll have to be careful and not be inviting trouble on ourselves. Hopefully that’ll be the case.” 

Is he concerned that absolute clarity about what does and what doesn’t constitute a goalscoring opportunity for the purpose of the rule doesn’t appear to exist?

“Yeah, and we would have flagged at the start of the year that we were of the opinion that there were too many moving parts, and too many subjective appraisals here to be taken by the referee in a moment.

“That’s been borne out to be the case, that there are too many moving parts. I’m sure it’ll be looked at come the end of the season, but from our perspective the rule is there, and we’re going to have to make sure we don't put ourselves in that situation, where we put ourselves at the wrong end of that scenario again.

“We’ll just have to do the best we can to avoid being in that situation.” 

Full-back Mike Casey is Limerick’s sole injury absentee, added Kiely: “Mike had a bit of a setback when he came in last Tuesday, an unrelated issue with the same knee, unfortunately.

“The ACL is fully intact, it’s perfect, it’s just another injury to that knee. It’s not very serious and we’d hope he’ll be able to make a full recovery in a matter of weeks.

“It was just unlucky. It goes to show that you can do all you can, but the body is only so tough and it’ll give way in certain circumstances.

“It’s a setback, and it was very upsetting at the time, and we were very much afraid that it was the ACL again, but thankfully it turned out to be something far less serious.”

More in this section

Longford Slashers v Rathnew - AIB Leinster Senior Club Football Championship Quarter-Final GPA chief Ciarán Barr: 'Money spent on inter-county GAA isn't a cost; it’s an investment'
Derry v Donegal - Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final Mickey Harte: 'Forward mark the most ridiculous thing ever introduced to our game'
Clare v Cork - Electric Ireland Munster Minor Hurling Championship Shane Punch and Diarmuid Cahill fire Clare to victory over Kerry
#limerick gaa#hurling
Tipperary v Waterford - Munster GAA Hurling U20 Championship Quarter-Final

Tipperary's late blast sees off Waterford in extra-time thriller to set up Cork clash

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices