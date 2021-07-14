Declan O'Sullivan looking for the 'the best of both worlds' with Kerry youngsters coming through

Kerry’s failure to convert five successive All-Ireland minor titles into U20 silverware has not impacted on the number or quality of players transitioning on to senior level.

Of the 20 players who featured during the county’s Munster SFC semi-final win over Tipperary last Saturday, 11 have at least one All-Ireland minor medal in the pocket.

From this 11, all bar David Clifford were part of Kerry U20 and U21 sides that failed to add All-Ireland glory at this age grade.

Current Kingdom U20 boss Declan O’Sullivan was a selector as part of Jack O’Connor’s management team for two of those unsuccessful U21 campaigns in 2016 and 2017. His view is that the number of players graduating to the county’s senior set-up has not suffered for the complete lack of U21/20 All-Ireland silverware since the first of the minor winning groups from 2014 stepped up an age grade.

“When I was involved with Jack O’Connor, the likes of Gavin White, Sean O'Shea, Brian Ó Beaglaoich, and Tom O'Sullivan, they were playing U21 at that time and they have all come through to senior. So the players are coming through,” O’Sullivan remarked.

“Of course, we would like the best of both worlds where we are successful at U20 and still bringing players through. But there is still a lot of hard work being done at underage level in Kerry and the Kerry senior team is showing that at the moment in the number of guys that have come through from U20 and U21 level.”

Looking ahead to Thursday’s Munster semi-final away to Cork (Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7.30pm), the five-time All-Ireland winner said both teams will be “shooting in the dark” as players on either side have not played a competitive fixture in so long.

Kerry's Declan O'Sullivan in action during his playing days. Picture: INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan

“Some of our lads are going back seven, eight, and nine months since their last competitive game. The concern for everybody is trying to balance getting players up to the intensity of championship football and training to that effect, while at the same time being cognisant of the fact that you only have an eight-week run in to the game and all these guys haven't done anything in terms of on-field work for four and five months.

“From a management point of view, we want to make sure our preparation is as good as possible. We are playing Cork, in Cork, so we know it will take a huge performance to get a win.”

More by accident than design has the U20 football championship found itself being played at summertime this year.

The competition was moved to the summer months for the 2018 and 2019 seasons, much to the delight of all involved, but reverted back to its old place in the calendar of February and March in 2020, a decision that was roundly criticised.

O’Sullivan believes the developmental nature of the age grade necessitates a summer slot.

“There is a lot of negativity following this competition. They may have found a good spot in the calendar for it at this time of year because players are home from college now and they have extra time on their hands.

“For a developmental stage, it is probably a good time to be coaching players, you have longer evenings and can spend a bit longer coaching, as opposed to January and February when conditions aren't fit for players to be working on their skills and you are trying to get on and off the field as quickly as possible. This is a nice time for it.”