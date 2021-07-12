Tipperary's late blast sees off Waterford in extra-time thriller to set-up Cork clash

Munster U20HC quarter-final: Tipperary 3-24 Waterford 2-21 (AET)

An extra-time burst of 1-5 without reply handed victory to Tipperary in a Munster U20 quarter-final contest that caught fire in spectacular fashion after a slow and error-ridden opening half.

Waterford’s explosive start to extra-time, which included four unanswered points to move the Déise 2-20 to 2-16 in front, put them in pole position for a first championship win at this age grade since 2016.

They would, however, manage only one further point in the remaining 13 minutes of action.

Tipperary - unfazed by having victory snatched from their grasp at the end of the regulation hour and then finding themselves four in arrears so early in extra-time - bagged a crucial goal on 68 minutes through sub Jack Leamy to haul themselves back into contention.

A Devon Ryan point in the subsequent action meant they were level at the quick turnaround and it was all Tipperary for the second 10-minute period, runs of three and four unanswered points seeing John Devane’s side home with six to spare.

The 1-7 contribution of the Tipp bench, which included 0-5 from the stick of Devon Ryan, was pivotal to their extra-time resurgence, the prize for which is a home semi-final against Cork next week.

Extra-time had been brought about in the most dramatic of circumstances as Waterford, 2-15 to 1-15 in arrears, conjured up an equalising goal in the third and final minute of second-half stoppages.

Rueben Halloran, realising the clock was against his team and the requirement of a green flag, drilled a free into the danger area that was gathered by Déise sub Sean Walsh. The trigger was pulled in clinical fashion, meaning two periods of extra-time were needed.

This second Waterford goal had been coming as two minutes earlier Walsh fired a low shot against the butt of Enda Dunphy’s right-hand post. It was a commendable comeback on Waterford’s part given they trailed by four as late as the 58th minute.

Their strong second-half finish mirrored their efforts at the beginning of the second 35. Behind by five at the break, points from Gavin Fives and Michael Kiely within a minute of the restart put a dent in the Tipperary lead.

Kevin Maher (free) and Kian O’Kelly cancelled out this pair, but Tipperary's advantage was cut to the minimum shortly after as Kevin Mahony (free) and Kiely raised white and green flags respectively.

No leveller was found and the gap was back to five on the three-quarter-hour mark as the hosts hit five of the game’s next six scores following Waterford’s opening goal of the evening.

A subsequent 13-minute barren spell left the door ajar for their opponents to find a road back into contention and even though Waterford left it late, the visitors eventually found the necessary scores to deliver extra-time.

Tipperary’s interval lead had been greatly swelled in the last play of the first-half as the Premier struck for their second goal in the second minute of injury-time to go back down the tunnel 2-5 to 0-6.

The home side’s second goal could so easily have been a Waterford point at the other end as Rory Furlong appeared poised to split the posts. Furlong’s shot, though, was blocked by Tipperary defender Johnny Ryan, possession was quickly transferred into the Waterford half where Paddy Creedon teed up Sean Hayes who shot low into the corner of Dean Beecher’s goal.

Tipperary’s two goals bookended a poor first-half, the hosts raising their first green flag inside six seconds. Straight from the throw-in, Max Hackett took control of the sliotar, with his delivery touched to the net by Paddy Creedon. A Kian O’Kelly point on 37 seconds meant the Premier were ahead by four with not even a minute played.

The scores dried up thereafter, mind, Tipperary’s seven first-half scores matched by seven first-half wides.

John Devane’s charges led 1-2 to 0-2 at the first water break, both of Waterford’s white flags dead-ball efforts converted by Kevin Mahony. Their first from play arrived 18 minutes in via Tireoghain Flynn.

There was still a fair bit of road to travel in this game, Tipperary on top at the end.

Scorers for Tipperary: P Creedon (1-2); D Ryan (0-5, 0-2 frees); S Hayes, J Leamy (1-1 each); K O’Kelly (0-4); M Hackett, J Devaney (0-3 each); C Fogarty (0-2, 0-1 free); K Maher (0-1 free), D Stakelum, T Cahill (0-1 each).

Scorers for Waterford: K Mahony (0-7, 0-5 frees, 0-1 ‘65); M Kiely (1-3); R Halloran (0-5, 0-2 frees, 0-1’ 65); S Walsh (1-1); J Burke (0-2); G Fives, P Leevy, T Flynn (0-1 each).

Tipperary: E Dunphy (St Mary’s); C O’Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs), K Ryan (Upperchurch-Drombane), F Purcell (Drom & Inch); C Whelan (Carrick Davins), K Maher (Borris-Ileigh), J Ryan (Arravale Rovers); M Hackett (Moycarkey-Borris), J Campion (Drom & Inch); D Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields), S Hayes (Kiladangan), K O’Kelly (Kilruane MacDonaghs); C Fogarty (Lorrha Dorrha), P Creedon (Thurles Sarsfields), J Devanney (Borris-Ileigh).

Subs: J Leamy (Golden Kilfeacle) for Fogarty (40); D Ryan (Cashel King Cormacs) for O’Kelly (50); C Hennessey (Nenagh Éire Óg) for O’Dwyer (52); P McGarry (St Mary’s) for Stakelum (55-56, temporary); M O’Shea (CJ Kickhams) for Devaney (58); P McGarry (St Mary’s) for Campion (62); J Devanney for Stakelum (70); T Cahill (Drom & Inch) for Hackett (73); C Fogarty for O’Shea (75).

Waterford: D Beecher (Tallow); C Daly (Lismore), M Fitzgerald (Passage), S Fitzgerald (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg); R Power (Ballygunner), G Fives (Tourin), R Furlong (Roanmore); C Wadding (Roanmore), P Leevy (Ballygunner); J Booth (Colligan), M Kiely (Abbeyside), K Mahony (Ballygunner); J Power (Clonea), T Flynn (Ballyduff Upper), R Halloran (De La Salle).

Subs: J Burke (Dungarvan) for Booth (43); J Foley (Ballygunner) for Flynn (50); R Tierney (Ferrybank) for Power (58); S Walsh (Fourmilewater) for Leevy (60); S Burke (Roanmore) for Fives (77); PJ Fanning (Mount Sion) for S Fitzgerald (80).

Referee: N Wall (Cork).