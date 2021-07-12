Mickey Harte: 'Forward mark the most ridiculous thing ever introduced to our game'

Mickey Harte has been hugely impressed with Kerry’s work-rate this season and believes the Kingdom are best placed to stop Dublin’s seven-in-a-row bid.

The three-time All-Ireland winning manager said the hurt of last November’s Munster semi-final defeat to Cork is not sitting well with Peter Keane’s charges, adding that “they look like the team most likely” to end Dublin’s Championship dominance.

“I watched Kerry’s Munster championship matches and they are tackling like tigers. Every forward, every footballer on the field is putting his shoulder to the wheel,” Harte observed on the Irish Examiner GAA podcast.

“When the opposition has the ball, they are filtering back. They don't probably have to go back so far because they are so good, in terms of the opposition they have met to date, that they can strip them off the ball before it even becomes a defensive set-up deep in their own defence.

“Obviously, it doesn't sit well with them that Dublin are winning so many All-Irelands. It is not good for Gaelic football in general that they are winning so many. Somebody has got to do something about it. Who else would be the ones best equipped to do something about it other than Kerry. They are top of the list now for who can do that. That is why the timing could be just coming right for them."

Harte disagreed with the view of Oisin McConville that Kerry can’t win an All-Ireland by playing a defence-first brand of football.

The Louth manager said Kerry deficiencies when it comes to one-on-one marking is no reflection on their defenders, rather the ridiculousness of the mark rule.

“The forward mark is the most ridiculous thing that was ever introduced to our game. It is crazy. Why do we give a free for catching the ball, even at your feet? Was it introduced to improve high fielding, whatever that was about too. I never understood that either, that high fielding was to be the be-all and end-all of Gaelic football. Give me a break. There are so many skills in this game.

“The mark makes it very difficult for defenders. It negates the skills of defending, as well. When somebody catches the ball and puts up their hand, and you have to walk away and can't touch them, give me a break. We need to forget about that.

“We need to think about what it is that we want out of this game. Why are we chopping and changing the rules all the time? Leave it alone, let's play for a number of years with the rules that are there.

“We are adding in advantage rules and we don't know exactly how they are being played. One referee will play them one way and another referee will play them another way. It is just asking too much of referees for a start when you add all these time factors, step factors, card factors, and add all this in.

“No matter how many times they meet and how many times they look at videos, when you go out in live time, that is a different job and it is very hard to do. If we took away the number of things that they have to do, we could expect greater consistency with the things that matter.”