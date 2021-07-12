Hurling qualifier draw pits Clare against Wexford

The All-Ireland hurling qualifier draw has thrown up a mouthwatering clash between Clare and Wexford, managed by former teammates Brian Lohan and Davy Fitzgerald.

In the other round 1 tie, Waterford will play Laois, with both games taking place next weekend.

Cork and Galway have received byes into round 2.

The Lohan-Fitzgerald relationship has been a prominent sideshow when Clare and Wexford have met in recent seasons.

Though Lohan played directly in front of Fitzgerald on the great Clare teams of the 90s, the pair have since fallen out, with Fitzgerald claiming the feud dates to an incident at a Fitzgibbon Cup match in 2014; when Lohan was coach of UL and Fitzgerald LIT.

Clare are in the qualifiers after a Munster semi-final defeat by Tipperary, a game which swung dramatically after the controversial sin-binning of Clare's Aidan McCarthy.

While Wexford went down in an extra-time thriller with Kilkenny.

Laois qualified for this stage with a preliminary round win over Antrim at the weekend, which also preserved their MacCarthy Cup status for next season.

Waterford were beaten by Clare in the opening Munster fixture.