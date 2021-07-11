Patrick McBrearty the hero as Donegal edge Ulster thriller

Donegal’s winning mentality came to the fore as they carved out the winning score through Patrick McBrearty when he let fly in the 75th minute
Donegal's Patrick McBrearty and Jamie Brennan celebrate at the final whistle. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Sun, 11 Jul, 2021 - 17:27
Declan Bogue, Pairc MacCumhaill

DONEGAL 0-16 DERRY 0-15

A genuine honest to goodness nail-biting Ulster Championship game arrived in Ballybofey here and not a second too soon as Donegal’s winning mentality came to the fore as they carved out the winning score through Patrick McBrearty when he let fly in the 75th minute.

Derry still had time to fashion an equaliser after getting a short kickout away to Padraig Cassidy, but despite the chances opening up for Conor Glass, Gareth McKinless and Shane McGuigan, they took too much care over the options and eventually referee David Coldrick blew the game up.

Derry were far from outclassed here and their quality of their coaching shone through. On another day they might have stolen it but Donegal were inspired themselves by Michael Langan and Niall O’Donnell, both who kicked three points from play each on a day when real estate was prized.

Tyrone joint-managers Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher were watching from the main stand here. The competition is getting going.

Scorers for Donegal: P McBrearty (0-3, 2f), N O’Donnell (0-3), M Langan (0-3), C McGonigle (0-2), J Brennan (0-2), M Murphy (0-2f), P Brennan (0-1).

Scorers for Derry: S McGuigan (0-4, 2f), C McFaul (0-3), B Heron (0-2), Padraig Cassidy, G McKinless, C Doherty, C Glass, E Bradley, N Loughlin (0-1 each).

DONEGAL: S Patton; E McHugh, N McGee, S McMenamin; R McHugh, O McFadden-Ferry, EB Gallagher; H McFadden, C McGonigle; C Thompson, N O’Donnell, M Langan; P McBrearty, J Brennan, E O’Donnell.

Subs: B McCole for McMenamin (40m), P Brennan for McFadden-Ferry (44m), M Murphy for J Brennan (46m), O MacNiallais for E O’Donnell (49m), O Gallen for Thompson (72m).

DERRY: O Lynch; C McKaigue, B Rogers, P McGrogan; Padraig Cassidy, G McKinless, C Doherty; C Glass, E Bradley; E Doherty, N Loughlin, C McFaul; B Heron, S McGuigan, Paul Cassidy.

Subs: O McWilliams for Heron (58m), N Toner for Paul Cassidy (62m), C McCluskey for E Doherty (64m), P McNeill for Loughlin (75m).

Referee: David Coldrick (Meath).

