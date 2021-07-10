Kerry into Joe McDonagh Cup final on goals scored after three-way tie at top of table

Meath 0-28 Kerry 1-21

Kerry just about made it to a second successive Joe McDonagh Cup final despite defeat to Meath at Pairc Tailteann in Navan.

The Kingdom was forced to dig deep and it was a long-range point in the 75th minute from the stick of Podge Boyle that saved Kerry’s bacon. They got the nod ahead of Down by virtue of scoring one more goal (three to two) after they both had a points difference of plus-two and also had scored 54 points each.

Kerry’s extra goal in their group stage games got them through to the final on the narrowest of margins.

They will face Westmeath next Saturday in Croke Park but they will have to improve in terms of accuracy and show more discipline at the back where they conceded needless frees.

They lost centre forward Barry Mahony before the start and this allowed team captain Daniel Collins to start while Eric Leen came in at corner back for James OConnor.

Meath started well showing huge intensity with Jack Regan causing Kerry problems but by the first half water break, Kerry were back in charge. Meath led 0-5 to 0-4 inside ten minutes with Jack Regan scoring three points and Patrick Conneely adding two more. Shane Conway contributed three from frees and play while Podge Boyle a beauty over his shoulder. Conway then added two more frees as Kerry led 0-6 to 0-5 as Meath lost their way as they shot five wides in a row and Kerry though playing second fiddle in lots of areas profited with Shane Conway adding another free as Kerry led 0-7 to 0-5 at the water break.

Meath resumed with fire in their bellies and took the lead with points from Jack Regan and two from Patrick Conneely but again Shane Conway leveled for Kerry. Alan Douglas and Jack Regan swapped points with Daniel Collins and Shane Nolan.

But Kerry struck for a crucial goal in the 28th minute when Shane Nolan set up Cian Hussey who stroked the ball to Meath net. Podge Boyle put Kerry four clear before Shane Conway added another point from a '65. But Meath were winning lots of possession around the middle third and the pressure eventually told as Meath were awarded a penalty but Jack REgans effort was turned behind by keeper John B O’Halloran for a sixty five as Kerry retired 1-13 to 0-13 at half time.

Meath enjoyed an excellent third quarter after Cian Harty had increased Kerry’s lead to four with a succession of Meath points from Regan and Connelly but a Mikey Boyle point gave Kerry a one point lead at the end of the third quarter.

Maurice OConnor and Michael Leane pushed Kerry two clear but Meath scored the next five points to lead by two 0-23 to 1-19 with Jack Regan (3) and Sean Quigley (2) restored Meath’s advantage with time running out. But Meath dominated the final ten minutes and when Mark O’Sullivan scored in the final minute, Kerry was trailing by five and out. But Kerry got a final get out of jail card when they were awarded a free inside their own half, and Shane Conway indicated to Podge Boyle to take and he slotted the ball over to leave the final deficit at four and that point saved Kerry as count back saw them make the final in surreal circumstances.

Meath scorers: Jack Regan 0-11 (0-5f, 0-2 65, 0-1 s/l), Patrick Conneely 0-6, Alan Douglas 0-3, Pádraic O'Hanrahan 0-2, Sean Quigley 0-2, Ian Birmingham 0-1, James Toher 0-1, Adam Gannon 0-1, Mark O'Sullivan 0-1.

Kerry scorers: Shane Conway 0-10 (0-8f, 0-1 65), Cian Hussey 1-1, Padraig Boyle 0-4 (0-1f), Shane Nolan 0-2, Daniel Collins 0-1, Mikey Boyle 0-1, Maurice O'Connor 0-1, M Leane 0-1.

MEATH: Charlie Ennis; Ger Murphy, Shane Whitty, Sean Geraghty; James Kelly, Darragh Kelly, Keith Keoghan; Stephen Morris, James Toher; Ian Birmingham, Jack Regan, Mark O'Sullivan; Patrick Conneely, Alan Douglas, Adam Gannon.

Subs: Sean Quigley for Conneely (49), Shane Brennan for Kelly (53), Pádraic O'Hanrahan for Morris (53), Eamonn O Donnchadha for Douglas (59), Michael Burke for O'Hanrahan (63-66, blood), Callum O'Sullivan (73).

KERRY: John B O'Halloran; Eric Leen, Tomas O'Connor, Evan Murphy; Jason Diggins, Fionan Mackessy, Conor O'Keeffe; Paudie O'Connor, Shane Nolan; Mikey Boyle, Daniel Collins, Brendan O'Leary; Shane Conway, Padraig Boyle, Cian Hussey.

Subs: Maurice O'Connor for Collins (h/t), Bryan Murphy O'Connor (45), Michael Leane for O'Leary (51).

Referee: Shane Hynes (Galway).