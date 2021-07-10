David Power calls for Championship overhaul: 'We need to be playing more games'

David Power has appealed to the GAA to change the football championship at Special Congress later this year.

Speaking after Kerry knocked the defending Munster champions Tipperary out of the Championship, Power called for the league-based SFC format to come into operation from next year.

“I’m not sure is it Option A or Option B where the provincial championship is played on a round-robin basis, and that you’re based on your league – and I know I’m killing myself saying that because we’re in Division 4 next year – but that’s five, possibly six games in Munster, then you’ve another seven games. That’s what we need.

“If we’re really going to promote football in any county, that’s what we need. And we need to be playing in summer. Look at that pitch. We need to be playing more games like that.

“Players want to play games. and that’s what it’s about at the end of the day. For us, having three league matches, then a relegation match, then this – five matches. For all the preparation, I don’t know do people realise the dedication and the effort players put into it. It’s incredible. They’ve three pitch sessions, maybe two gym sessions plus they’ve no social life. That’s the reality of it, so the players deserve more games.”

Kerry's Stephen O'Brien and Kevin Fahey of Tipperary. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

The lack of a qualifier system this summer frustrated Power.

“Not to have a backdoor in football, and then have a backdoor in hurling, it makes no sense. People can go on about only 12 teams in hurling or whatever the case may be but surely they could have definitely done a back door in football for the promotion of the game.

“It was great to see we had the minor team and the U20 team there tonight. We need to be exposing those groups of young lads more to those games, playing the Kerrys. For the promotion of the game, it’s not good for any county.”

Power expressed pride in his team for bouncing back from relegation to Division 4 with a performance against Kerry.

“Compared with where we were at four weeks ago, I’m very, very proud of this bunch. We could have put up the white flag four weeks ago and we certainly didn’t do that. We kept the ball really well and could have put up a couple of more scores.

“Overall though I’m very proud because we didn’t have a good league campaign. It was a disaster. There’s no point saying otherwise but we have to reset and get ready for next year.”

He felt referee Niall Cullen was unfair on his team and that David Clifford “doesn’t need soft frees”.