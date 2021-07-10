Tyrone end Cavan's reign as Ulster champions with statement win

Tyrone's Brian Kennedy scores a goal. Picture:INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Sat, 10 Jul, 2021 - 18:35
Francis Mooney

Tyrone 1-18 Cavan 0-13

Tyrone ended Cavan’s reign as Ulster champions with a comfortable win at Healy Park.

Darren McCurry’s 10-point haul was instrumental in carrying the Red Hands through to the last four, with Brian Kennedy hitting their goal in the second half.

And another major plus was the return of former All-Star attacker Cathal McShane after 18 months out through injury, and he tagged on two second half points.

They were level six times in the opening half, before Tyrone pulled way in the closing stages.

Cathal McShane of Tyrone in action against Padraig Faulkner, left, and Killian Brady of Cavan. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Darren McCurry was the man doing the damage up front for the Red Hands, hitting seven points, four of them from play, before the interval to fire his side’s challenge.

Richie Donnelly also arrowed over a fine points early on as they eased into 0-3 to 0-1 lead, but the Breffni men found their direction, with Gearoid McKiernan hitting a couple of scores, and Thomas Galligan giving them the lead for the first time.

McKiernan’s fourth regained the lead for the Anglo Celt Cup holders on 25 minutes, but the Red Hands stepped up the tempo in the latter stages of the half, hitting five on the spin, including three from McCurry, and eye-catching scores from Peter Harte and Niall Sludden to lead by 0-11 to 0-7 at the interval.

And they took a massive stride towards the semi-final when substitute Kennedy fired home a goal five minutes into the second half, starting and finishing the move as he linked with Mattie Donnelly.

Now eight points clear, and it got even better when former All-Star full forward ended an injury nightmare, coming off the bench for his first appearance in more than a year, and scoring with his first touch.

They were ahead by 1-14 to 0-9 at the second drinks break, but lost full-back Ronan McNamee to a straight red card on 54 minutes.

Supporters during the Ulster SFC match between Tyrone and Cavan at Healy Park in Omagh. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Mattie Donnelly dropped back to provide cover at the back, and the Cavan men were still struggling to break down their opponents.

The champions did pull back points through Conor Smith, Conor Madden and McKiernan, but their route one approach could not break Tyrone resolve.

Scorers for Tyrone: D McCurry 0-10 (5f); B Kennedy 1-0; C McShane 0-3; N Sludden 0-2; P Harte, R Donnelly, P Donaghy 0-1 each.

Scorers for Cavan: G McKiernan 0-6 (4f), C Smith 0-2, G Smith, R Galligan (f), C Madden, T Galligan, O Pierson 0-1 each.

TYRONE: N Morgan; M McKernan, R McNamee, P Hampsey; R Brennan, M O’Neill, P Harte; R Donnelly, C Kilpatrick; K McGeary, N Sludden, C Meyler; D McCurry, M Donnelly, P Donaghy.

Subs: B Kennedy for R Donnelly (35+1), T McCann for McGeary (h-t), C McShane for Donaghy (47), F Burns for Sludden (50), M Bradley for Brennan (68), B McDonnell for McKernan (72).

CAVAN: R Galligan; K Clarke, P Faulkner, C Reilly; B O’Connell, K Brady, J McLoughlin; T Galligan, C Moynagh; G Smith, G McKiernan, O Kiernan; O Pierson, O Brady, M Reilly.

Subs: L Fortune for Reilly (29), C Smith for Brady (h-t), C Madden for Moynagh (h-t), C Brady for M Reilly (46), C Conroy for Pierson (55).

Referee: D Gough (Meath).

Tipperary Press Event in Advance of GAA All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final

Hurling wrap: Odhrán McKeever inspires Derry to convincing win over Wicklow

