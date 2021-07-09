Pat Ryan: Players don’t carry baggage of Cork’s All-Ireland famine. They see themselves as the best

Cork’s desperate want for a piece of All-Ireland hurling silverware is “not a noose hanging around the neck” of the county’s U20 players, manager Pat Ryan has said.

As has been documented in the build-up to Saturday’s All-Ireland U20 decider, Cork have not won an All-Ireland hurling title at minor, U20 (formerly U21), or senior since 2005.

The silverware collected 16 years ago was Liam MacCarthy, with one needing to go even further back — to 2001 and 1998 respectively — to when last Cork reigned supreme at minor and U21 level.

To put the county’s barren spell into context, Kilkenny and Tipperary — who are alongside Cork at the top of the roll of honour for each of the three competitions — have won nine minor, eight U20/U21, and 11 senior All-Ireland titles between them since Cork’s most recent final victories in each championship.

With this long wait for silverware in mind, how important is it for Cork hurling to take home the canister on Saturday evening?

“It’s not like a noose hanging around our necks anyway, we don’t look at it like that,” manager Pat Ryan explains. “I think it’s vital for the lads for the effort they’ve put in, I think they deserve it, but you only get what you put into it on the night.

“We’re looking for a performance on Saturday that’s above what we’ve given all along because I think there’s more in us. The lads need to give that performance to beat Dublin, but that’s in us and it’s vital that we do.”

Ryan was adamant that his players, some of whom have already tasted All-Ireland final defeat at minor and U20 level, carry no baggage — neither their own nor the county’s — into this fixture.

“These have been the most successful players we’ve had in the last 10 or 15 years.

“They’ve won at development squad level, they’ve been in Munster finals and won them, they won an All-Ireland at U17 level, albeit a one-off competition, they played in the 2019 All-Ireland U20 final.

“They don’t see themselves as having baggage, they see themselves as being the best players in the country and rightly so, because they are. We’re expecting them to perform hugely on Saturday.”

Such is the desire, need, and want from within the county for an All-Ireland hurling final win, that Ryan has had a job on his hands to make sure the development piece so integral to this age-grade did not get lost in the wash. For irrespective of how Saturday evening’s game pans out, the long-term success of this campaign will be measured in the number of players who successfully graduate to senior level in the years ahead.

Six members of Ryan’s group have already started down this road, with Shane Barrett, Daire Connery, Seán Twomey, Cormac O’Brien, Alan Connolly, and Darragh Flynn in and around Kieran Kingston’s camp.

“I was asked the question about the balance between development and winning when I was interviewed for the job and it’s 80% development, I would say.

“But, look, we haven’t won an All-Ireland U21 in 23 years, so winning is a bit more this time, I would say 60-40. The best way to develop a team is to get as many games into it, get enough tough situations where you see what characters they have and what leadership you can get out of them.

“We’ve seen that with our fellas in the three or four games they’ve played and we’ve seen that with the attitude they showed during the Covid restrictions and how they trained away. We’ve seen huge character from the lads and there has been huge development from that point of view.”

Not being able to meet collectively between their December 23 Munster final win and the return of U20 training on May 10 was “tough”, but Ryan praised the players for their application to the work they were detailed during lockdown three.

Adam McCarthy, the team’s strength and conditioning coach, and Cork GAA high-performance director Aidan O’Connell, put a programme together that the players “followed to a tee”.

“They came back in great shape, so we know they followed it,” the manager continued. “We tried to keep Zoom calls to a minimum — where we needed to do it, once every three or four weeks.

“Dublin had a game against Galway, which is a small bit of an advantage to them, but we got to look at them in the championship too, which is a small bit of an advantage for us. We’re coming in maybe a bit unknown to them because we’ve changed things over the last five, six months.”