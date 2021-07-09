Times, TV details, and predictions: All you need to know for this weekend's GAA action

SATURDAY

Munster SFC semi-finals

Limerick v Cork, LIT Gaelic Grounds 3pm (B. Cawley, Kildare) Live GAAGO

Billy Lee has brought this group so far, with two deadly and pretty consistent inside forwards and a playmaker in Iain Corbett who from centre-back demands that his direct opponent becomes a marker. Cork have better players at their disposal but because of injury and form, there has been no consistency in their selections. Limerick’s better familiarity will help them, but Cork’s individual power to just get them over the line.

Verdict: Cork

Tipperary v Kerry, Semple Stadium 7pm (N. Cullen, Fermanagh) Live Sky Sports

You get the sense that Tipperary already know their fate, even on their own turf. With just one narrow win over Wicklow this year, they look like quarry for Kerry who have shown no mercy in 2021. Tipperary can hope to soak pressure and try to catch Kerry on the break but it’s wishful thinking.

Verdict: Kerry

Ulster SFC quarter-final

Tyrone v Cavan, O’Neills Healy Park 4.30pm (D. Gough, Meath) Live Sky Sports, BBC

Cavan have made a mockery of poor league form before but repeating that trick is going to be difficult even at a venue where Tyrone have not been formidable. Tyrone have a point to prove after the way their league campaign ended in Killarney and should have enough to win.

Verdict: Tyrone

2020 Electric All-Ireland MFC semi-final

Meath v Derry, Páirc Esler 3pm (B. Judge, Sligo) Live TG4

Where these two stand over 12 months after they won their respective provinces is difficult to tell. Perhaps coming off a tough Ulster campaign, Derry will be fresher and better.

Verdict: Derry

All-Ireland SHC preliminary round

Antrim v Laois, Parnell Park 2.30pm (S. Cleere, Kilkenny). Live GAAGO

The equivalent of an All-Ireland final for both teams. For all Antrim's good work in remaining in Division 1, much of it would be redundant were they to lose here. Laois have shown little sign of improvement while Antrim do have a bank of confidence to draw on.

Verdict: Antrim

Joe McDonagh Cup

Group A, Round 3

Westmeath v Kildare, TEG Cusack Park 3pm (C. McAllister, Cork)

Kildare are capable of an upset, but a marvellous surprising win by Westmeath in Carlow last week should be followed up by a home victory.

Verdict: Westmeath

Group B, Round 3

Meath v Kerry, Páirc Tailteann 7pm (S. Hynes, Galway)

Meath have plenty to fight for but Kerry are superior opposition off a week’s break having seen off Down and should qualify for the final with something to spare.

Verdict: Kerry

Christy Ring Cup

Group A, Round 3

Derry v Wicklow, Derry Centre of Excellence, Owenbeg 2pm (C. McDonald, Antrim)

All on the line and while Derry have home advantage, Wicklow’s win over Roscommon was more impressive.

Verdict: Wicklow

Nickey Rackard Cup

Group A, Round 3

Leitrim v Donegal, Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, 2pm (M. Kennedy, Tipperary)

A disappointing start for Donegal but they can take the points here.

Verdict: Donegal

Lory Meagher Cup

Group A, Round 3

Monaghan v Longford, Grattan Park, Inniskeen 2pm (K. Parke, Antrim)

Longford's free-scoring form should continue on this trip.

Verdict: Longford

2020 Bord Gáis Energy All-Ireland U20 hurling final

Dublin v Cork, UPMC Nowlan Park 7.15pm (J. Keenan, Wicklow) Live TG4

Dublin must benefit from their recent win over Galway since it was such a battle. Cork have been twiddling their thumbs although some have had worthwhile league outings with the seniors. Dublin’s forward line, impressive as it is, doesn’t possess the same x-factor as Cork’s, and in Shane Barrett and Alan Connolly there are match-winners. Cork will likely require goals but in a straight shootout, they should have nothing to fear.

Verdict: Cork

2020 Electric Ireland All-Ireland minor hurling final

Kilkenny v Galway, MW Hire O’Moore Park 5pm (S. Stack, Dublin) Live TG4

Both teams knocked the rust out of their systems with respective Leinster final and All-Ireland semi-final victories. After beating Limerick, Galway are justified favourites and will note how Offaly took Kilkenny for three goals.

Verdict: Galway

TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship

Group 1: Armagh v Monaghan, Athletic Grounds 2pm (M. Farrelly)

The Mackins are two of the most gifted footballers in the country and their threat up front should be too much for Monaghan.

Verdict: Armagh

Cavan v Mayo, Markievicz Park 2pm (G. Chapman)

After a league of trial and error, Mayo will know a lot more about themselves and this should show.

Verdict: Mayo

Group 2: Cork v Meath, St Brendan’s Park, Birr 2pm (J. Devlin)

Losing to Dublin in the league final shouldn’t bother Cork too much. Orla Finn’s form and the potency of her forward colleagues augurs well.

Verdict: Cork

Group 3: Dublin v Tyrone, Kingspan Breffni 2pm (D. Carolan)

The champions look meaner than ever. Tyrone will look to be competitive but anything more would be a shock.

Verdict: Dublin

SUNDAY

Connacht SFC semi-final

Mayo v Leitrim, Elverys MacHale Park 2pm (F. Kelly, Longford) Live RTÉ

Even with Covid and injury issues in Mayo, a serious mismatch is on the cards. James Horan will be tempted to run his bench regardless of personnel problems. Mayo are too professional and ruthless to let Leitrim be awkward and any backup cast will be keen to make their case for starting places.

Verdict: Mayo

Ulster SFC quarter-final

Donegal v Derry, MacCumhaill Park 4pm (D. Coldrick, Meath) Live RTÉ, BBC

Oisín McConville made the interesting point on this week’s Irish Examiner football podcast that so much rests on this game, not just for the two counties but as proof that the glass ceiling can be smashed. Derry are making strides at senior and under-age level but a heavy defeat here will discourage a lot of the developing counties. Rory Gallagher’s knowledge combined with doubts about Michael Murphy’s fitness should make things competitive. But this is Ballybofey and Donegal’s pool of resources is deeper.

Verdict: Donegal

2020 Electric Ireland All-Ireland MFC semi-final

Kerry v Roscommon, LIT Gaelic Grounds 2.30pm (S. Lonergan, Tipperary). Live Sport TG4 YouTube

Soon after Tipperary beat Clare last Sunday, the Roscommon minors were in LIT Gaelic Grounds to get a run-out before this clash. This Kerry group may not be as star-studded as previous teams but they can carry on where they left off before Christmas 2020.

Verdict: Kerry