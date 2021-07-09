Times, TV details, and predictions: All you need to know for this weekend's GAA action

Billy Lee has brought this group so far, with two deadly and pretty consistent inside forwards and a playmaker in Iain Corbett who from centre-back demands that his direct opponent becomes a marker. Cork have better players at their disposal but because of injury and form, there has been no consistency in their selections. Limerick’s better familiarity will help them, but Cork’s individual power to just get them over the line.
You get the sense that Tipperary already know their fate, even on their own turf. With just one narrow win over Wicklow this year, they look like quarry for Kerry who have shown no mercy in 2021. Tipperary can hope to soak pressure and try to catch Kerry on the break but it’s wishful thinking.
Cavan have made a mockery of poor league form before but repeating that trick is going to be difficult even at a venue where Tyrone have not been formidable. Tyrone have a point to prove after the way their league campaign ended in Killarney and should have enough to win.
Where these two stand over 12 months after they won their respective provinces is difficult to tell. Perhaps coming off a tough Ulster campaign, Derry will be fresher and better.
The equivalent of an All-Ireland final for both teams. For all Antrim's good work in remaining in Division 1, much of it would be redundant were they to lose here. Laois have shown little sign of improvement while Antrim do have a bank of confidence to draw on.
Kildare are capable of an upset, but a marvellous surprising win by Westmeath in Carlow last week should be followed up by a home victory.
Meath have plenty to fight for but Kerry are superior opposition off a week’s break having seen off Down and should qualify for the final with something to spare.
All on the line and while Derry have home advantage, Wicklow’s win over Roscommon was more impressive.
A disappointing start for Donegal but they can take the points here.
Longford's free-scoring form should continue on this trip.
Dublin must benefit from their recent win over Galway since it was such a battle. Cork have been twiddling their thumbs although some have had worthwhile league outings with the seniors. Dublin’s forward line, impressive as it is, doesn’t possess the same x-factor as Cork’s, and in Shane Barrett and Alan Connolly there are match-winners. Cork will likely require goals but in a straight shootout, they should have nothing to fear.
Both teams knocked the rust out of their systems with respective Leinster final and All-Ireland semi-final victories. After beating Limerick, Galway are justified favourites and will note how Offaly took Kilkenny for three goals.
The Mackins are two of the most gifted footballers in the country and their threat up front should be too much for Monaghan.
After a league of trial and error, Mayo will know a lot more about themselves and this should show.
Losing to Dublin in the league final shouldn’t bother Cork too much. Orla Finn’s form and the potency of her forward colleagues augurs well.
The champions look meaner than ever. Tyrone will look to be competitive but anything more would be a shock.
Even with Covid and injury issues in Mayo, a serious mismatch is on the cards. James Horan will be tempted to run his bench regardless of personnel problems. Mayo are too professional and ruthless to let Leitrim be awkward and any backup cast will be keen to make their case for starting places.
Oisín McConville made the interesting point on this week’s Irish Examiner football podcast that so much rests on this game, not just for the two counties but as proof that the glass ceiling can be smashed. Derry are making strides at senior and under-age level but a heavy defeat here will discourage a lot of the developing counties. Rory Gallagher’s knowledge combined with doubts about Michael Murphy’s fitness should make things competitive. But this is Ballybofey and Donegal’s pool of resources is deeper.
Soon after Tipperary beat Clare last Sunday, the Roscommon minors were in LIT Gaelic Grounds to get a run-out before this clash. This Kerry group may not be as star-studded as previous teams but they can carry on where they left off before Christmas 2020.