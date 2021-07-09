Aidan O'Shea to make 150th appearance for Mayo who make four changes for Leitrim semi-final

After scoring 2-2 in the win over Sligo last time out, O'Shea man will look to inspire a line-up that sees Rory Byrne named in goals, with Padraig O'Hora, Stephen Coen and Bryan Walsh also coming into the side.
Aidan O'Shea to make 150th appearance for Mayo who make four changes for Leitrim semi-final

Mayo captain Aidan O'Shea will make his 150th appearance for the green and red on Sunday. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Fri, 09 Jul, 2021 - 12:20

Aidan O'Shea will hit as landmark appearance for Mayo as James Horan has made four changes to the starting 15 that defeated Sligo for Sunday's Connacht semi-final clash with Leitrim on Sunday (Castlebar, 2pm).

Breaffy's O'Shea will captain the side in what will be his 150th outing in the green and red, his 71st game in the Championship.

Mayo's build-up to the game has been affected by reports of players being close contacts to confirmed cases of Covid-19.

However, unlike what happened with Sligo in last year's Connacht SFC, Mayo will field a team for this provincial semi-final.

After scoring 2-2 in the win over Sligo last time out, O'Shea man will look to inspire a line-up that sees Rory Byrne named in goals, with Padraig O'Hora, Stephen Coen and Bryan Walsh also coming into the side.

MAYO (v Leitrim): Rory Byrne; Enda Hession, Padraig O'Hora, Michael Plunkett; Paddy Durcan, Oisin Mullin, Eoghan McLoughlin; Matthew Ruane, Stephen Coen; Conor Loftus, Aidan O'Shea, Byran Walsh; Tommy Conroy, Darren McHale, Ryan O'Donoghue.

Read More

Mayo 'continuing their preparation' but could be missing players deemed close contacts of Covid case

More in this section

Limerick v Waterford - Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final Limerick name unchanged team for Munster semi-final clash with Cork
Longford Slashers v Rathnew - AIB Leinster Senior Club Football Championship Quarter-Final Mayo 'continuing their preparation' but could be missing players deemed close contacts of Covid case
Down v Donegal - Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Preliminary Round Mayo Covid scare, Tally leaves Down post
#gaelic football
Dublin v Kerry - TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final

Kerry make three changes, Galway six for ladies football opener

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices