Aidan O'Shea to make 150th appearance for Mayo who make four changes for Leitrim semi-final

Aidan O'Shea will hit as landmark appearance for Mayo as James Horan has made four changes to the starting 15 that defeated Sligo for Sunday's Connacht semi-final clash with Leitrim on Sunday (Castlebar, 2pm).

Breaffy's O'Shea will captain the side in what will be his 150th outing in the green and red, his 71st game in the Championship.