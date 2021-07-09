Aidan O'Shea to make 150th appearance for Mayo who make four changes for Leitrim semi-final

Aidan O'Shea will hit as landmark appearance for Mayo as James Horan has made four changes to the starting 15 that defeated Sligo for Sunday's Connacht semi-final clash with Leitrim on Sunday (Castlebar, 2pm).
Breaffy's O'Shea will captain the side in what will be his 150th outing in the green and red, his 71st game in the Championship.
Mayo's build-up to the game has been affected by reports of players being close contacts to confirmed cases of Covid-19.
However, unlike what happened with Sligo in last year's Connacht SFC, Mayo will field a team for this provincial semi-final.
After scoring 2-2 in the win over Sligo last time out, O'Shea man will look to inspire a line-up that sees Rory Byrne named in goals, with Padraig O'Hora, Stephen Coen and Bryan Walsh also coming into the side.
Rory Byrne; Enda Hession, Padraig O'Hora, Michael Plunkett; Paddy Durcan, Oisin Mullin, Eoghan McLoughlin; Matthew Ruane, Stephen Coen; Conor Loftus, Aidan O'Shea, Byran Walsh; Tommy Conroy, Darren McHale, Ryan O'Donoghue.