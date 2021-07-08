Seán Twomey and Pádraig Power get nod for Dublin showdown

Seán Twomey and Pádraig Power are the two changes in the Cork U20 team for Saturday’s 2020 All-Ireland final against Dublin from last December’s Munster final.

Eoin Carey and Brian Hayes, who began that victory over Tipperary just before Christmas, are named on the bench for Saturday’s clash in UPMC Nowlan Park as Courcey Rovers’ Twomey and Power of Blarney, who came on in that December 23 game, have been selected to start by manager Pat Ryan.

Fresh from appearing as substitutes in the seniors’ Munster semi-final defeat to Limerick in Thurles last Sunday, Shane Barrett and Alan Connolly will lead the Cork attack.

Croke Park has confirmed that as a result of coming on in that game, Barrett or Connolly will not be eligible to play for the 2021 U20s until the seniors have exited the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

Cork’s 2021 U20s face Tipperary or Waterford in their provincial semi-final in either Semple Stadium or Walsh Park on July 20.

Meanwhile, Ronan McCarthy has named three championship debutants and nine of the team that started last year’s Munster final defeat to Tipperary to begin Saturday’s provincial semi-final against Limerick.

Of the six not included in the 15, Tadhg Corkery and Mark Collins have been selected on the bench, while injuries rule out Maurice Shanley, Paul Ring, Killian O’Hanlon and Colm O’Callaghan.

At full-back, Knocknagree’s Daniel O’Mahony makes his first SFC start, while Seán Powter and Kevin Flahive both return to the defence having missed last November’s Munster final through injury.

Ian Maguire is joined in midfield by Kanturk’s Paul Walsh and in attack Brian Hartnett of Douglas and Cill na Martra’s Dan Dineen receive their championship bows.

Just six players of the announced team began the 3-19 to 0-6 Munster semi-final win over Limerick in Páirc Uí Rinn two years ago - Flahive, Matthew Taylor, Maguire, Ruairí Deane, John O’Rourke and Brian Hurley.

CORK (SFC v Limerick): M.A. Martin (Nemo Rangers); S. Powter (Douglas), D. O’Mahony (Knocknagree), K. Flahive (Douglas); K. O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), S. Meehan (Kiskeam), M. Taylor (Mallow); I. Maguire (c, St Finbarrs), P. Walsh (Kanturk); B. Hartnett (Douglas), R. Deane (Bantry Blues), J. O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers); L. Connolly (Nemo Rangers), B. Hurley (Castlehaven), D. Dineen (Cill na Martra).

Subs: M. White (Clonakilty), B. Murphy (Nemo Rangers), K. Crowley (Millstreet), T. Corkery (Cill na Martra), C. Kiely (Ballincollig), S. Forde (Na Piarsaigh), K. O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh), E. McSweeney (Knocknagree), M. Collins (Castlehaven), D. Gore (Kilmacabea), M. Hurley (Castlehaven).

CORK (U20 HC v Dublin): Eoin Davis (St Catherines); Conor O’Callaghan (c, Dromtarriffe), Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers), Aaron Walsh-Barry (Carrigtwohill); Daire Connery (Na Piarsaigh), Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr), Dáire O’Leary (Watergrasshill); Darragh Flynn (Ballygiblin), Tommy O’Connell (Midleton); Brian Roche (Bride Rovers), Shane Barrett (Blarney), Seán Twomey (Courcey Rovers); Pádraig Power (Blarney), Alan Connolly (Blackrock); Colin O’Brien (Liscarroll/Churchtown).

Subs: D. Maher (Douglas), F. Denny (Ballincollig), Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum), Brian O’Sullivan (Kanturk), Sam Quirke (Midleton), Eoin Carey (Kilworth), Brian Hayes (St Finbarrs), Shane O’Regan (Watergrasshill), Jack Cahalane (St Finbarrs).

Extended panel: Liam Ryan (Inniscarra), Darragh Moran (Castlemartyr), Cillian O'Donovan (Douglas), Kevin Moynihan (Na Piarsaigh), Diarmuid Kearney (Cobh), Ethan Twomey (St Finbarrs), Daniel Hogan (Sarsfields), Luke Horgan (Glen Rovers), Declan Hanlon (Blarney), Owen McCarthy (Inniscarra), Robbie Cotter (Blackrock).