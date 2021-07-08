Waterford must wait on Shane Bennett hamstring injury

Waterford forward Shane Bennett is facing a race to be fit for the county’s All-Ireland SHC first round qualifier on July 17/18 having picked up a hamstring injury.

The Ballysaggart man had impressed in a training session last weekend before suffering the setback, which could rule him out of the Déise’s backdoor game against Leinster SHC opponents.

Three-time All-Star midfielder Jamie Barron is also at risk of missing the clash having been sidelined for last Sunday week’s Munster quarter-final defeat to Clare with a quad injury. Barron pulled the muscle nine days out from the Banner fixture.

However, captain Conor Prunty could be in line to return from a similar problem having picked it up in last month’s final Division 1, Group A victory over Tipperary. The Abbeyside man has returned to training albeit non-contact.

The draw for the first round of the qualifiers will be made on Monday morning with Waterford facing either the winners of Saturday’s preliminary qualifier between Antrim and Laois or one of the Leinster SHC semi-final losers, Galway or Wexford. One of the beaten Munster semi-finalists, Clare or Cork, will be drawn in the other first round qualifier against Leinster opposition.

The second round of the qualifier, due to take place on July 24 or 25, is an open draw pending the avoidance of repeat pairings where possible.

Meanwhile, Limerick full-back Mike Casey could be in line for a place on the Limerick squad for Sunday week’s Munster SHC final having come through a league game for his club Na Piarsaigh last weekend.

Casey has been sidelined since last October with a cruciate injury but John Kiely recently reported that he was hitting all the required milestones. The 25-year-old lined out in the win over Monaleen as the next step in his return to inter-county action.

Elsewhere, Anthony Cunningham and John Maughan are expected to remain on as managers of Roscommon and Offaly into 2021.

Former Galway hurling boss Cunningham was appointed at the end of 2018 and his term was extended until 2022 last November. Roscommon were relegated to Division 2 this year having been promoted last year and were beaten by Galway in last Sunday’s Connacht SFC semi-final.

Having guided Offaly to Division 2 last month before being beaten by Derry in the Division 3 final, it is anticipated former Mayo manager Maughan will receive an extension into 2022. Offaly beat Louth in their opening Leinster game before losing to Kildare last Sunday.