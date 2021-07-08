Cork field four debutants for Limerick opener

Ronan McCarthy has named nine of the team that started last year’s Munster final defeat to Tipperary
Kanturk midfielder Paul Walsh. Picture: Larry Cummins

Thu, 08 Jul, 2021 - 21:10
John Fogarty

Ronan McCarthy has named four championship debutants and nine of the team that started last year’s Munster final defeat to Tipperary to begin Saturday’s provincial semi-final against Limerick.

Of the six not included in the 15, Tadhg Corkery and Mark Collins have been selected on the bench, while injuries rule out Maurice Shanley, Paul Ring, Killian O’Hanlon and Colm O’Callaghan.

At full-back, Knocknagree’s Daniel O’Mahony makes his first SFC start, while Seán Powter and Kevin Flahive both return to the defence having missed last November’s Munster final through injury.

Ian Maguire is joined in midfield by another championship debutant in Kanturk’s Paul Walsh and in attack Brian Hartnett of Douglas and Cill na Martra’s Dan Dineen also receive their championship bows.

Just six players of the announced team began the 3-19 to 0-6 Munster semi-final win over Limerick in Páirc Uí Rinn two years ago - Flahive, Matthew Taylor, Maguire, Ruairí Deane, John O’Rourke and Brian Hurley.

CORK (SFC v Limerick): M.A. Martin (Nemo Rangers); S. Powter (Douglas), D. O’Mahony (Knocknagree), K. Flahive (Douglas); K. O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), S. Meehan (Kiskeam), M. Taylor (Mallow); I. Maguire (c, St Finbarrs), P. Walsh (Kanturk); B. Hartnett (Douglas), R. Deane (Bantry Blues), J. O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers); L. Connolly (Nemo Rangers), B. Hurley (Castlehaven), D. Dineen (Cill na Martra). 

Subs: M. White (Clonakilty), B. Murphy (Nemo Rangers), K. Crowley (Millstreet), T. Corkery (Cill na Martra), C. Kiely (Ballincollig), S. Forde (Na Piarsaigh), K. O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh), E. McSweeney (Knocknagree), M. Collins (Castlehaven), D. Gore (Kilmacabea), M. Hurley (Castlehaven).

