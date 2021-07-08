Cork field four debutants for Limerick opener

Ronan McCarthy has named four championship debutants and nine of the team that started last year’s Munster final defeat to Tipperary to begin Saturday’s provincial semi-final against Limerick.

Of the six not included in the 15, Tadhg Corkery and Mark Collins have been selected on the bench, while injuries rule out Maurice Shanley, Paul Ring, Killian O’Hanlon and Colm O’Callaghan.