'No wrists in Dublin' - Conal Keaney hits out at 'nonsense' hurling punditry 

Conal Keaney says Dublin’s senior hurlers do not get enough credit and has hit out at the view they have no marquee forwards.

Having stepped away earlier this year, the Ballyboden St Enda’s man has become more aware of how the hurlers are perceived and he doesn’t believe the portrayal is as flattering as it should be.

Last November, Dónal Óg Cusack criticised the quality of Dublin’s attack following their qualifier defeat to Cork. "Maybe it's a bit unfair, but have Dublin had any serious, serious forwards that you'd lose sleep over in that length of time?" said the former Cork goalkeeper.

“If you were to pick 10 divisions of All-Star teams, you'd struggle to have a Dublin forward on it. Over the last 30 years, Mick Bermingham won an All-Star in 1971, Brian McMahon won one in 1990 and Danny Sutcliffe won one in 2013. That means in the last 30 years, that Dublin have only had one All-Star (forward) and he hasn't been as near effective as he was in 2013. For me, the focus on Dublin hurling must be about producing top class forwards because they are not there.”

Cusack was more complimentary to Dublin after they beat Galway last Saturday but Keaney maintains the team don’t get their due accolades.

“I don’t think it bothers the squad, that kind of talk. It never bothers them. But on the outside as a supporter, yeah I think it’s frustrating that people don’t give Dublin the credit they deserve.

“If that was a Tipperary and Galway game and Tipperary beat Galway as Dublin did, everyone would be raving about Tipperary and putting them up there in the top two or three to go a long way in the competition. But when it’s Dublin it’s, ‘Oh they did well but Galway missed a lot, they won’t win the next day’. That kind of an attitude. I think you can use all that.

“Eventually that all has to turn and it has to change. I agree that only comes when you become a successful team and I hope this team does that. It’s been happening a load of times with that kind of an attitude towards Dublin and it’s the same whether it’s the pundits on ‘The Sunday Game’ or whatever, coming out with the lazy stuff that there’s no marquee forwards in Dublin or we’ve no wrists in Dublin or whatever. At some stage you need to lay down a marker and stop all that nonsense talk.”

Former Dublin dual star Keaney, who was an IT Tallaght college mate as well as a team-mate of Stephen Cluxton, doesn’t believe the goalkeeper is keeping Dessie Farrell or the All-Ireland champions guessing about his future plans.

“I don’t believe he’s leaving any of the squad hanging or Dessie hanging. Whatever agreement they come up with, they come up with. I think it’s very clear. I don’t think there is any messing around with it. I don’t think that’s his style. If you don’t know him or you know him very well, he seems to be very straight and he wants the best for Dublin and whether that’s him taking a break for a little bit and coming back or whether it’s taking a break fully who knows.

“I don’t think he’s doing anything for himself in this. I think he’s seen the future and maybe he wants to keep the pressure off Evan (Comerford), I don’t know. Him and Dessie only know and you’ll probably won’t know until the end of the year or when people come out and say it. It is a bit of a saga at the minute but it won’t bother him, it won’t bother Dessie, it won’t even bother the squad. They’re just moving on.”

