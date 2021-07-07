Munster U20 preview: Draw opens door as Clare, Limerick, and Tipperary name teams

With Cork and Kerry on the opposite side of the draw, the other Munster counties will be looking “a small bit ahead” at the prospect of reaching a provincial decider
Limerick U20 manager Jerry O'Sullivan. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Wed, 07 Jul, 2021 - 22:03
Joel Slattery

With Cork and Kerry on the opposite side of the draw, the other Munster counties will be looking “a small bit ahead” at the prospect of reaching a provincial decider, Limerick U20 football manager Jerry O’Sullivan has admitted.

While there’s no doubting the fact that the Kingdom and the Rebels are the big two in the province, their semi-final clash on July 15 opens the door for one of the perceived lesser lights to reach a Munster final.

“You’re playing one game at a time but there’s a prize for winning that game and that’s getting into a Munster semi-final so they have to look a small bit ahead, albeit not too far,” said O’Sullivan ahead of Thursday night’s clash with Tipperary (Semple Stadium, 7.30pm).

“If we can get over Tipp, the next night will be in a Munster semi-final where you will be avoiding the perceived — and they are — the top two counties at that level, Cork and Kerry.”

Thursday night’s other quarter-final sees Clare and Waterford do battle in Dungarvan (7.30pm) with both winners meeting in next Thursday’s semi-final. “It’s a kind of mini-tournament where you have the four other countries vying to get into a Munster final so it’s interesting and something we’re looking forward to,” O’Sullivan added, as the Shannonsiders look to beat their rivals at this grade for the third year in a row.

After one-point successes in both 2019 and 2020, the Treaty won’t lack for belief when they travel to Thurles, but they are also all too aware of the challenge posed by Tipp.

“Okay, we’ve beaten Tipperary the last two years but Tipperary could have just as easily come out the right side of those two results so there’s nothing between the teams from that point of view.”

While O’Sullivan noted the recent easing of coronavirus restrictions hasn’t had much effect on his side’s “cautious” preparation for this knockout clash, the Kerry native said that having supporters at the ground is a boost to the players and their families. 500 spectators will be allowed in Semple Stadium with 200 in Fraher Field as the Dungarvan venue has a capacity under 5,000. 

“For those parents that are going to see their young lad wearing the Limerick jersey, for them to be in Thurles is fantastic. For everyone, even though it is only 500, any few that can get into the stadium at all, that can make it an occasion.

“For those lads who are finishing up at U20 level, it will be great for them to have parents, loved ones, and relatives in the stand.”

Meanwhile, in the Leinster U20 FC, there are three quarter-final games down for decision on Thursday night with Longford v Westmeath (Pearse Park), Wexford v Offaly (Wexford Park), and Dublin v Wicklow (Parnell Park) all throwing in at 7.30.

LIMERICK (v Tipperary): R McElligott (Mungret St Pauls); R O’Connor (Newcastle West), C Carew (Claughaun), A McGrath (Ballysteen); C Woulfe (St Senans), P Shanhan (Ballylanders), S Kilbridge (Fr Caseys); E Riordan (Fr Caseys), D O Keeffe (Fedamore); D Quirke (Fr Caseys), J Hayes (St Kierans), J Baynham (Monagea); B Foley (Newcastle West, captain), J Molyneaux (Dromcollogher-Broadford), C Ryan (Feenagh-Kilmeedy).

TIPPERARY (v Limerick): C Scully (Nenagh Éire Óg); S Daly (Grangemockler Ballyneale), T Condon (Clonmel Commercials), B McKeown (Moyle Rovers); Emmet Butler (Kilsheelan Kilcash), B O’Connor (Kilsheelan Kilcash), L Kennedy (Grangemockler Ballyneale); C Deeley (Clonmel Commercials), K Grogan (Cahir); C Cadell (JK Brackens), R Walsh (Fethard), J Holloway (Carrick Swans); M O’Connor (Clonmel Commercials), B Kehoe (Kilsheelan Kilcash), Sean O’Connor (Clonmel Commercials).

CLARE (v Waterford): O O’Loughlin (St Breckan’s); C McMahon (Ennistymon), M Garry (Cooraclare), M Doherty (Éire Óg, Ennis); J Murphy (Ennistymon), T Lillis (Doonbeg), D Conneely (Ennistymon); E Rouine (Ennistymon, captain), T McDonald (St Joseph’s Doora Barefield); C McGroary (Corofin), E McMahon (Kildysart), B Ryan (Ennistymon); C Rouine (Ennistymon), M McInerney (Éire Óg, Ennis), C Mahony (St Joseph’s Miltown Malbay).

