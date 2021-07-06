13-man Kildare produce huge shock to eliminate Wexford U20 hurlers

Liam Dempsey scored 14 points as Kildare upset the odds to beat a Wexford team backboned by the 2019 Leinster minor winners
13-man Kildare produce huge shock to eliminate Wexford U20 hurlers
Tue, 06 Jul, 2021 - 21:50
Ger McNally

Leinster U20HC: KILDARE 0-16 WEXFORD 1-12 

Liam Dempsey scored 14 points as Kildare upset the odds to beat a Wexford team backboned by the 2019 Leinster minor winners at St Conleth's Park.

Kildare led 0-8 to 0-3 after 27 minutes but lost the services of midfielder Harry Dunne to a second yellow card, although they still led 0-10 to 0-4 at half-time.

With brilliant Dempsey leading the way, Kildare led 0-13 to 0-8 going into the last 10 minutes but the tired legs began to tell. 

AJ Redmond (2) and Cian Molloy scored and then Redmond converted an injury time penalty to tie the game after Kildare went down to 13 men for a foul by John McKeown on Corey Dunbar-Byrne.

Mark Byrne scored in the fourth minute of injury time to put Wexford ahead for the first time but Dempsey levelled with a free and then scored the winner with his 14th point in the sixth minute of stoppages.

KILDARE: S Burke; P O’Donoghue, J McKeown, M Eustace; R Stapleton, C Shanahan, P Dolan; C Boran, H Dunne; M Curtin, L Dempsey 0-14 (0-12 frees), C McCabe; D Melville 0-1, F O’Sullivan, C Treacy 0-1. 

Subs: C Flanagan for Treacy, 46; K Kelleher for Stapleton, 48; C Sheridan for Melville, 54; D Murray for O’Donoghue, 58; J Higgins for O’Sullivan, 59.

WEXFORD: C Byrne; D Whelan, K Scallan, J Conroy; C Browne, C Molloy 0-1 (free), D Carley; R Lawlor, J Doran; G Murphy-Butler 0-1, D O’Neill, E Doyle 0-2; AJ Redmond 1-7 (1-0 pen, 0-5 frees), T Murphy, C Byrne-Dunbar. 

Subs: D Codd for Conroy, 23; C Byrne for O’Neill, 39; L Kavanagh for Doran, 43; J Shiel for Murphy-Butler, 51; M Byrne 0-1 for Scallan, 59.

REFEREE: Thomas Gleeson (Dublin).

More in this section

Cork GAA audit report: No misappropriation of funds but 'serious financial control weaknesses' raised Cork GAA audit report: No misappropriation of funds but 'serious financial control weaknesses' raised
A general view of Pairc Ui Chaoimh ahead of the game 12/5/2019 Cork GAA audit report: The 14 key findings on discovery of €176,000
Tipperary v Waterford - Bord Gáis Energy Munster GAA Hurling Under 20 Championship Semi-Final Limerick-Cork and Tipperary-Kerry semi-finals have crowd limits upped to 3,500
#hurling#wexford gaa#leinster gaa
A general view of Dr. Hyde Park before the game 12/5/2019

Roscommon U20s rack up four goals in a row to see off Leitrim

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices