13-man Kildare produce huge shock to eliminate Wexford U20 hurlers

Leinster U20HC: KILDARE 0-16 WEXFORD 1-12

Liam Dempsey scored 14 points as Kildare upset the odds to beat a Wexford team backboned by the 2019 Leinster minor winners at St Conleth's Park.

Kildare led 0-8 to 0-3 after 27 minutes but lost the services of midfielder Harry Dunne to a second yellow card, although they still led 0-10 to 0-4 at half-time.

With brilliant Dempsey leading the way, Kildare led 0-13 to 0-8 going into the last 10 minutes but the tired legs began to tell.

AJ Redmond (2) and Cian Molloy scored and then Redmond converted an injury time penalty to tie the game after Kildare went down to 13 men for a foul by John McKeown on Corey Dunbar-Byrne.

Mark Byrne scored in the fourth minute of injury time to put Wexford ahead for the first time but Dempsey levelled with a free and then scored the winner with his 14th point in the sixth minute of stoppages.

Amazing finish tonight in St Conleth’s Park as @KildareGAA claimed a famous victory in the Leinster GAA u20 Hurling Championship.



Determination and skill in equal measure.!#LeinsterGAA | #U20Hurling pic.twitter.com/B6PAPkA9co — Leinster GAA (@gaaleinster) July 6, 2021

KILDARE: S Burke; P O’Donoghue, J McKeown, M Eustace; R Stapleton, C Shanahan, P Dolan; C Boran, H Dunne; M Curtin, L Dempsey 0-14 (0-12 frees), C McCabe; D Melville 0-1, F O’Sullivan, C Treacy 0-1.

Subs: C Flanagan for Treacy, 46; K Kelleher for Stapleton, 48; C Sheridan for Melville, 54; D Murray for O’Donoghue, 58; J Higgins for O’Sullivan, 59.

WEXFORD: C Byrne; D Whelan, K Scallan, J Conroy; C Browne, C Molloy 0-1 (free), D Carley; R Lawlor, J Doran; G Murphy-Butler 0-1, D O’Neill, E Doyle 0-2; AJ Redmond 1-7 (1-0 pen, 0-5 frees), T Murphy, C Byrne-Dunbar.

Subs: D Codd for Conroy, 23; C Byrne for O’Neill, 39; L Kavanagh for Doran, 43; J Shiel for Murphy-Butler, 51; M Byrne 0-1 for Scallan, 59.

REFEREE: Thomas Gleeson (Dublin).