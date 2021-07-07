Brian Hurley happy to embrace extra responsibility from Cork retirees

Brian Hurley says he is happy to take on more of a leadership role now that older players have stepped away from the Cork senior football panel.

After the retirements of James Loughrey and Ciarán Sheehan, 29-year-old Hurley is now only third in age to his Castlehaven club-mate Mark Collins and Kevin O’Driscoll (both 31) in the squad.

After him comes Ruairí Deane, who is younger by five months, John O’Rourke, six months his junior, Luke Connolly and injured Killian O’Hanlon (both 28) and captain Ian Maguire (27).

“It’s just you hate to see fellas leave but obviously Ciarán had no choice in the matter,” he says of the retirees.

“Like, what a career. I don’t have to go into that, what he’s done for Cork football and stuff, but even James, he came down (from Antrim) that time in 2012 or ‘13 and what he’s given us. In a way, you put more pressure on your shoulders because you’ve been there longer and it’s up to me to bring it to another level now, the boys have done their best for Cork and done so well for so long.

“So, no bother, I’ll take that bit of pressure but you hate to see fellas like that who have given so much to Cork football over the years, but everyone has their time and hopefully there’s a few years left in me.”

Consider also the departure of Paul Kerrigan at the end of last year and a lot of institutional memory has left the dressing room but Hurley is buoyed by the youth replacing it.

“We have blooded a lot of young fellas through the league, the likes of Dan Dineen who had his first start in the last game (v Westmeath) and was man of the match. Opportunity comes for others, it’s next man up and that’s the level you’re at.

“If you don’t want it that badly then you shouldn’t bother making the panel but we have a lot of good fellas, a lot of U20s who have won an All-Ireland knocking on the door and that keeps the likes of me and the older fellas on our toes.”

Hurley credits former AFL player Sheehan with improving his game.

“Small things like they are very good at catching the ball, he just showed me different things in terms of moving out, their hands are always out so you don’t have to bring it into the chest. I love learning new things and picking up small things that I can try in a match or think about or bring into a training session.”

Heading to LIT Gaelic Grounds to face Limerick this Saturday, Hurley and his team-mates know they have to show that they have exorcised their last Munster SFC game but he believes they have moved on from it.

“It was massively disappointing. If you’ve played in a provincial final, it’s a great occasion but you want to come out on the winning side. We had a good win against Kerry but unfortunately, our performance dipped (v Tipp) and we weren’t deserving winners on the day. But we’re after improving a lot and we took it on the chin. There was a long break between that and pre-season due to Covid and we’ve worked hard in the background.”