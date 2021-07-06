Football's All-Ireland semi-finals and final to be shown live on tv in northern Spain

Next month’s All-Ireland senior football semi-finals and final will be broadcasted live on public TV in Galicia in northern Spain.
The move is in response to the remarkable rise in popularity of Gaelic football in the north-west region of Spain where, as of 2019, there were 14 clubs with 14 male and seven female football teams.
Predominantly played and organised by indigenous people, interest grew in the early 2010s when the likes of Wenceslao Garcia Zapata and Alexandre Sanmartin Costa established Coruña Fillos de Breogán and Estrela Vermelha respectively.
A Galician league, which begins every October, sees nine-a-side teams compete and their male and female representative teams have also competed in the GAA World Games. The historical Celtic connection between Ireland and Galicia is considered to be a fundamental reason for the interest in the game there.
Confirming the broadcasts on August 14, 15 and 29, a statement from the Galician Gaelic Football Association read: “We wish to announce the agreement between TVG and RTÉ (Irish Public Television) to broadcast Gaelic football’s All-Ireland semi-finals and finals.”
It continued: “That these great events are going to be broadcast on TVG, with commentary from Galician League fans, is not only a pioneering collaboration between Galician and Irish public television, it will also allow the Galician public to watch as Gaelic football at the highest level.”