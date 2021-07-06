Cork and Dublin dominate Ladies Football Team of the League

Runners-up Cork lead the way in the Lidl Team of the 2021 Ladies National Football League with six players honoured for their efforts in the campaign.
Champions Dublin have five players in the Team of the League, and there are four slots for beaten semi-finalists Donegal.
Cork trio Shauna Kelly, Melissa Duggan and Orla Finn were also named in the 2019 XV while Erika O’Shea, Ciara O’Sullivan and Sadhbh O’Leary were also named in the side picked by the All-Star committee.
In the Division 2 selection, champions Meath dominate with eight players included while runners-up Kerry had four players (Aislinn Desmond, Cáit Lynch, Niamh Carmody and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh) picked in the Team of the League.
On the Division 3 team, champions Laois have seven players selected, while the Division 4 XV includes eight players from title winners Louth with Limerick's Niamh McCarthy also getting a nod.
Abby Shiels (Dublin); Shauna Kelly (Cork), Evelyn McGinley (Donegal), Martha Byrne (Dublin); Erika O’Shea (Cork), Olwen Carey (Dublin), Melissa Duggan (Cork); Katy Herron (Donegal), Jennifer Dunne (Dublin); Hannah Tyrrell (Dublin), Ciara O’Sullivan (Cork), Orla Finn (Cork); Sadhbh O’Leary (Cork), Karen Guthrie (Donegal), Geraldine McLaughlin (Donegal).
Monica McGuirk (Meath); Emma Troy (Meath), Aislinn Desmond (Kerry), Aoife McAnespie (Monaghan); Sinéad Greene (Cavan), Aoibhín Cleary (Meath), Cáit Lynch (Kerry); Niamh Carmody (Kerry), Máire O’Shaughnessy (Meath); Vikki Wall (Meath), Ellen McCarron (Monaghan), Niamh O’Sullivan (Meath); Stacey Grimes (Meath), Emma Duggan (Meath), Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (Kerry).
Eimear Barry (Laois); Claire Sullivan (Kildare), Amy Potts (Laois), Jacqui Mulligan (Sligo); Lauren Murtagh (Kildare), Ellen Healy (Laois), Laura Nerney (Laois); Gráinne Kenneally (Kildare), Jane Moore (Laois); Erone Fitzpatrick (Laois), Lara Curran (Kildare), Grace Clifford (Kildare); Mo Nerney (Laois), Neasa Dooley (Kildare), Marie Kealy (Wicklow).
Una Pearson (Louth); Mary Alice Maguire (Leitrim), Sinéad Tighe (Leitrim), Niamh McCarthy (Limerick); Michelle McMahon (Louth), Shannen McLaughlin (Louth), Ceire Nolan (Louth); Áine Breen (Louth), Amy Gavin Mangan (Offaly); Laura O’Dowd (Leitrim), Kate Flood (Louth), Niamh Rice (Louth); Lauren Boyle (Louth), Michelle Guckian (Leitrim), Gráinne Egan (Offaly).