Cork and Dublin dominate Ladies Football Team of the League

Runners-up Cork lead the way with six players honoured for their efforts in the campaign while champions Dublin have five players named
Cork and Dublin dominate Ladies Football Team of the League

Cork's Orla Finn was named in the Team of the League in both 2019 and 2021. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Tue, 06 Jul, 2021 - 14:22
Joel Slattery

Runners-up Cork lead the way in the Lidl Team of the 2021 Ladies National Football League with six players honoured for their efforts in the campaign.

Champions Dublin have five players in the Team of the League, and there are four slots for beaten semi-finalists Donegal.

Cork trio Shauna Kelly, Melissa Duggan and Orla Finn were also named in the 2019 XV while Erika O’Shea, Ciara O’Sullivan and Sadhbh O’Leary were also named in the side picked by the All-Star committee.

Division 1 Team of the League
Division 1 Team of the League

In the Division 2 selection, champions Meath dominate with eight players included while runners-up Kerry had four players (Aislinn Desmond, Cáit Lynch, Niamh Carmody and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh) picked in the Team of the League.

On the Division 3 team, champions Laois have seven players selected, while the Division 4 XV includes eight players from title winners Louth with Limerick's Niamh McCarthy also getting a nod.

Lidl Teams of the 2021 Ladies National Football Leagues

Division 1: Abby Shiels (Dublin); Shauna Kelly (Cork), Evelyn McGinley (Donegal), Martha Byrne (Dublin); Erika O’Shea (Cork), Olwen Carey (Dublin), Melissa Duggan (Cork); Katy Herron (Donegal), Jennifer Dunne (Dublin); Hannah Tyrrell (Dublin), Ciara O’Sullivan (Cork), Orla Finn (Cork); Sadhbh O’Leary (Cork), Karen Guthrie (Donegal), Geraldine McLaughlin (Donegal).

Division 2:  Monica McGuirk (Meath); Emma Troy (Meath), Aislinn Desmond (Kerry), Aoife McAnespie (Monaghan); Sinéad Greene (Cavan), Aoibhín Cleary (Meath), Cáit Lynch (Kerry); Niamh Carmody (Kerry), Máire O’Shaughnessy (Meath); Vikki Wall (Meath), Ellen McCarron (Monaghan), Niamh O’Sullivan (Meath); Stacey Grimes (Meath), Emma Duggan (Meath), Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (Kerry).

Division 3:  Eimear Barry (Laois); Claire Sullivan (Kildare), Amy Potts (Laois), Jacqui Mulligan (Sligo); Lauren Murtagh (Kildare), Ellen Healy (Laois), Laura Nerney (Laois); Gráinne Kenneally (Kildare), Jane Moore (Laois); Erone Fitzpatrick (Laois), Lara Curran (Kildare), Grace Clifford (Kildare); Mo Nerney (Laois), Neasa Dooley (Kildare), Marie Kealy (Wicklow).

Division 4:  Una Pearson (Louth); Mary Alice Maguire (Leitrim), Sinéad Tighe (Leitrim), Niamh McCarthy (Limerick); Michelle McMahon (Louth), Shannen McLaughlin (Louth), Ceire Nolan (Louth); Áine Breen (Louth), Amy Gavin Mangan (Offaly); Laura O’Dowd (Leitrim), Kate Flood (Louth), Niamh Rice (Louth); Lauren Boyle (Louth), Michelle Guckian (Leitrim), Gráinne Egan (Offaly).

More in this section

The rule or the ref? Podcast pundits have their say on the Aidan McCarthy sin-bin incident The rule or the ref? Podcast pundits have their say on the Aidan McCarthy sin-bin incident
Tipperary v Clare - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Semi-Final Hurling was better off left as it was, says ex-referee Seánie McMahon
Feargal Logan dejected 12/6/2021 Tyrone grateful for recovery time after Kerry defeat
#ladies football
Dublin v Meath - Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 6

Andy McEntee has 'no problem with the venue' as Meath prepare to face Dublin at Croke Park

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices