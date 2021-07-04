Liam Kearney leaves Kerry squad, guides Spa to Division 1 win

Midfielder Liam Kearney has left the Kerry squad of his own volition and returned to club duty to make an impact with Spa, who edged John Mitchels 1-14 to 0-15 in Tralee in the Kerry SFL Division 1.

Mitchels led 0-5 to 0-4 at the first water break thanks to points from James Duggan (2), Thomas Kearns, and George Bastible. Cian Murphy then struck for a Spa goal but points from Alan O Sullivan and James Duggan (2) soon leveled matters, and it was still level at the break 1-6 to 0-9.