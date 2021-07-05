Andy McEntee gets a different view of events at Páirc Tailteann

Meath manager Andy McEntee joked that his decision to watch their Championship opener from the press box was to keep himself out of trouble.

The Royals boss watched all but the closing moments of their 22-point win over Longford from the back of the stand at Páirc Tailteann.

McEntee didn’t state whether it was a reaction to anything that occurred during last month’s Division 2 promotion defeat to Kildare, a combustive encounter that yielded two red cards for Meath players.

But he acknowledged that he was advised to give it a try and said he enjoyed the experience.

“It was to try to get a different view on it and to keep myself out of trouble as well,” smiled McEntee.

“Liam Moggan (performance coach) suggested that it might be worth trying, to have a look at it from up there, to remove yourself from it a little bit.

“It was a nice game to start with given that the last 20 minutes were relatively comfortable.

“It would be a real test to stay there if it was nail-biting stuff towards the end. But yeah, I thought it was a decent enough experience.

“The players were probably happy that I was up there too if the truth be told.”

Meath began the 2020 Championship with a similarly emphatic win over Wicklow, striking seven goals, though were initially flat next time out against Kildare.

Asked if this big win could dull Meath’s keen edge again, McEntee said it’s possible.

“There’s always that possibility but I guess that’s our job, that’s our role now to make sure that the guys are in the right frame of mind for the next day.”

On the returns of former All-Star nominee McGill and Conlon from suspensions, McEntee said: “It will add a little momentum to the group. Hopefully we might have Ronan Jones (broken arm) back as well.