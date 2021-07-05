'It is wrong': Anthony Cunningham rues lack of backdoor

Anthony Cunningham said he was stunned that the GAA did not try to work a backdoor system into the Championship this summer, not least as most county teams are like small businesses.

The experienced Roscommon manager, who previously managed his native Galway hurlers to a couple of All-Ireland final appearances, said enormous resources are put into county teams and for them to be gone after just one match is not acceptable.

“The number of highly skilled professionals from sports science in the backroom team… it is basically like a mini company you are running,” said Cunningham, who has seen how backroom teams have grown exponentially since his own playing days winning a couple of All-Irelands with the Galway hurlers.

“It is wrong. There will be club competitions but at the national stage I think it is shame,” added Cunningham, pointing out that 14 teams are now gone from the All-Ireland title race and will not have any action until 2022.

Cunningham feels the investment in teams needs a longer season, even allowing for Covid. “It doesn’t make sense. But that is just our opinion. We are just saying the amount of work that goes into every single team, I think it needs to be addressed.

“I couldn’t believe it when we didn’t get a back door. Because we would have been out again next weekend and then half those teams would be gone and whoever run would go through again. I think overall, provincial championships and All-Ireland series, I think they would want to look at that.”

Cunningham has now completed three seasons with Roscommon, where he lives, and while he has another year to go on his present arrangement, it’s not something he wanted to address yesterday.

“That’s not for discussion this evening. Look we enjoy working with the guys — they give us everything. It is hard. There is a huge amount that goes into it. I don’t think anyone understands that it is a seven day a week job.

“And Padraic Joyce and the Galway guys work really heard. You could see the fruits of that,” added Cunningham.