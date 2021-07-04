Cork SFL round-up: St Finbarr’s and Clonakilty maintain perfect league records

St Finbarr’s made it three wins from three in Section 1A of the Cork Credit Unions SFL with a 0-13 to 0-11 victory over Éire Óg. Steven Sherlock was their top scorer with 0-6 while Denis O’Brien also impressed, registering three points. Éire Óg still finished in second spot as a result of their earlier wins.

In the other game in the group, Nemo Rangers earned their first points of the campaign with a convincing 2-19 to 0-9 victory over Kiskeam on Sunday.

Clonakilty also made it three wins from three in Section 1B as they registered a 2-14 to 1-8 victory over their neighbours, Carbery Rangers. Seamus Hayes had a first-half goal for Carbery Rangers but they still trailed by 0-8 to 1-3 at the break and Clon pushed on after the break to emerge deserving victors.

Cill na Martra earned second spot in the group with a 1-13 to 0-9 win over St Michael’s. It was a devastating first-half performance that laid the foundation for the Gaeltacht side’s victory. They led by 0-10 to 0-4 coming up to the break and a goal from Maidhcí Ó Duinín made their position even stronger. They only added two points after the break, but the city side couldn’t make any inroads serious inroads into the deficit.

O’Donovan Rossa secured top spot in Section 2A with a 4-10 to 2-15 victory over Valley Rovers. Valleys led by 1-9 to 1-6 at the break but the Skibbereen’s side’s ability to raise green flags proved to be the difference.

Their neighbours from Castlehaven secured second place in the group with a 4-11 to 1-13 victory over Mallow. They trailed by 1-6 to 1-5 at the break, their goal coming from Conor O’Driscoll. Kevin O’Donovan raised another green flag on the resumption before two late goals from Shane Nolan ensured the win.

Ballincollig and Newmarket played out a draw that ensured that both sides ended level at the top of Section 2B. Darren Murphy and Cian Dorgan shot 0-9 for the Village to leave them leading 0-11 to 0-5 with five minutes to go. Newmarket, however, finished with a flourish with two late goals from Tim Murphy and Paudie Allen to snatch the draw.

In the other game in 2B, Béal Átha ‘n Ghaorthaidh had a 0-17 to 0-8 victory over Fermoy.

Cork Credit Unions Cork SFL Results

Section 1A

St Finbarr’s 0-13 Éire Óg 0-11

Nemo Rangers 2-19 Kiskeam 0-9

Section 1B

Clonakilty 2-14 Carbery Rangers 1-8

St Michael’s 0-9 Cill na Martra 1-13

Section 2A

Valley Rovers 2-15 O’Donovan Rossa 4-10

Castlehaven 4-11 Mallow 1-13

Section 2B

Ballincollig 0-11 Newmarket 2-5

Béal Átha ‘n Ghaorthaidh 0-17 Fermoy 0-8