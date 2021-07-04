Cork SFL round-up: St Finbarr’s and Clonakilty maintain perfect league records

Steven Sherlock was the Barrs' top scorer with 0-6 while Denis O’Brien also impressed, registering three points
Cork SFL round-up: St Finbarr’s and Clonakilty maintain perfect league records

Steven Sherlock was the Barrs' top scorer with 0-6

Sun, 04 Jul, 2021 - 20:12
John Coleman

St Finbarr’s made it three wins from three in Section 1A of the Cork Credit Unions SFL with a 0-13 to 0-11 victory over Éire Óg. Steven Sherlock was their top scorer with 0-6 while Denis O’Brien also impressed, registering three points. Éire Óg still finished in second spot as a result of their earlier wins.

In the other game in the group, Nemo Rangers earned their first points of the campaign with a convincing 2-19 to 0-9 victory over Kiskeam on Sunday.

Clonakilty also made it three wins from three in Section 1B as they registered a 2-14 to 1-8 victory over their neighbours, Carbery Rangers. Seamus Hayes had a first-half goal for Carbery Rangers but they still trailed by 0-8 to 1-3 at the break and Clon pushed on after the break to emerge deserving victors.

Cill na Martra earned second spot in the group with a 1-13 to 0-9 win over St Michael’s. It was a devastating first-half performance that laid the foundation for the Gaeltacht side’s victory. They led by 0-10 to 0-4 coming up to the break and a goal from Maidhcí Ó Duinín made their position even stronger. They only added two points after the break, but the city side couldn’t make any inroads serious inroads into the deficit.

O’Donovan Rossa secured top spot in Section 2A with a 4-10 to 2-15 victory over Valley Rovers. Valleys led by 1-9 to 1-6 at the break but the Skibbereen’s side’s ability to raise green flags proved to be the difference.

Their neighbours from Castlehaven secured second place in the group with a 4-11 to 1-13 victory over Mallow. They trailed by 1-6 to 1-5 at the break, their goal coming from Conor O’Driscoll. Kevin O’Donovan raised another green flag on the resumption before two late goals from Shane Nolan ensured the win.

Ballincollig and Newmarket played out a draw that ensured that both sides ended level at the top of Section 2B. Darren Murphy and Cian Dorgan shot 0-9 for the Village to leave them leading 0-11 to 0-5 with five minutes to go. Newmarket, however, finished with a flourish with two late goals from Tim Murphy and Paudie Allen to snatch the draw.

In the other game in 2B, Béal Átha ‘n Ghaorthaidh had a 0-17 to 0-8 victory over Fermoy.

Cork Credit Unions Cork SFL Results

Section 1A 

St Finbarr’s 0-13 Éire Óg 0-11 

Nemo Rangers 2-19 Kiskeam 0-9 

Section 1B 

Clonakilty 2-14 Carbery Rangers 1-8 

St Michael’s 0-9 Cill na Martra 1-13 

Section 2A 

Valley Rovers 2-15 O’Donovan Rossa 4-10 

Castlehaven 4-11 Mallow 1-13 

Section 2B 

Ballincollig 0-11 Newmarket 2-5 

Béal Átha ‘n Ghaorthaidh 0-17 Fermoy 0-8

More in this section

Dessie Farrell before the game 4/7/2021 Dessie Farrell: 'I don’t know whether Stephen Cluxton will be back or not'
Brian Lohan dejected 4/7/2021 Brian Lohan: 'Our lads don’t deserve that. Just so disgusted with that decision'
Wexford v Dublin - Leinster GAA Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final Dublin shake off gallant Wexford challenge in second half
#cork gaa
Kildare v Offaly - Leinster GAA Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final

Kildare do enough to get past Offaly and set-up Westmeath semi-final

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices