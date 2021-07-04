Kildare do enough to get past Offaly and set-up Westmeath semi-final

Kildare 1-15 Offaly 0-13

Jack O’Connor’s Kildare side were never truly at their best but were still able to see off a gallant Offaly side.

The Kerryman will be pleased that Kildare were able to improve in the second half, and admitted that a three-week break since their last game caused some lethargy through the first, but a more rounded performance will be needed against Westmeath in the Leinster semi-final.

After their extra-time win over Louth last week, John Maughan’s Offaly started this game brightly and must have been scratching their heads to be 0-6 to 0-5 behind at half-time after a first half that they largely dominated.

Niall McNamee and Cian Farrelll scored early frees to give Offaly the advantage but Kildare quickly struck back to level the game.

That summed up with the first half with neither side able to get on top on the scoreboard, despite Offaly looking the livelier outfit. Mark Donnellan denied them a goal in the 23rd minute when the Kildare defence was marked absent and allowed Anton Sullivan through on goal but he couldn’t beat the big Kildare goalkeeper.

A Mick O’Grady mark with the last kick of the half sent Kildare to the dressing room with a half-time lead and they looked more like the side that gained promotion to Division 1 of the league through the third quarter.

They outscored Offaly by 0-6 to 0-3 during that spell, with Neil Flynn increasingly prominent. He scored a well-struck 45 and then a score off his left foot with 20 minutes to go and then when he shot past Paddy Dunican in the 57th minute to make it 1-13 to 0-8, Kildare looked set to go on comfortably.

But Kildare rarely, if ever, do anything the easy way. Three minutes later they were down to 14 men when Ryan Houlihan was shown a second yellow card for a tackle on McNamee, and they went down to 13 men when Jimmy Hyland was black carded for a clumsy foul on Johnny Moloney.

Offaly had previously begun to look tired but that gave them renewed hope and they pressed forward. Cian Farrell scored twice in injury time, to bring his tally to seven points, and there was a couple of dangerous late balls in around the Kildare square but they held on to secure their last-four place.

KILDARE: M Donnellan; M Dempsey, M O’Grady 0-1 (mark), E Doyle; K Flynn, D Hyland, R Houlihan; K Feely 0-1, A Masterson 0-1; C Hartley, F Conway 0-2, N Flynn 1-7 (4 frees, 2 45s); D Kirwan 0-1, B McCormack, J Hyland 0-2.

Subs: B McLoughlin for Kirwan, 54; S Ryan for Conway, 57; P Brophy for Hartley, 70; C Kavanagh for K Flynn, 70+4.

OFFALY: P Dunican 0-1 (45); J Lalor, E Rigney, N Darby; C Doyle, C Stewart, D Dempsey; C Mangan, J Hayes; J Moloney, P Cunningham, A Sullivan 0-1; N McNamee 0-2 (2 frees), C Farrell 0-8 (4 frees), R McNamee.

Subs: S Horan for Rigney, 25; B Allen 0-1 for R McNamee, 28; E Carroll for Mangan, h/t; B Carroll for Cunningham, 58; A Leavy for Doyle, 58.

REFEREE: Martin McNally (Monaghan).