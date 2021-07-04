Armagh's third-quarter surge quashes Antrim resistance

Ulster SFC: Armagh: 4-15 Antrim: 0-14

It’s not patronising to say that Antrim gave a good account of themselves for a decent stretch in this game, but a third quarter in which Armagh compiled 1-5, just 0-2 coming in response, spelled out once again how the provincial Championships are not fit for purpose.

Armagh had a goal on 11 minutes with two long kick passes from Oisin O’Neill and Stefan Campbell that Rory Grugan finished to the net.

It was Grugan that was fouled for the second goal when a short kickout by Antrim championship debutant goalkeeper Luke Mulholland went wrong, Mulholland catching Grugan with a trip and Rian O’Neill dispatched low.

Further goals came from substitutes Conor Turbitt and Tiernan Kelly as Armagh polished off their assignment.

Scorers for Armagh: R O’Neill (1-5 1-0 pen, 5f), R Grugan (1-2), C Turbitt (1-1), T Kelly (1-0), J Óg Burns (0-2), C Mackin, G McCabe, C O’Hanlon, O O’Neill (0-1 each), P Burns (0-1, mark)

Scorers for Antrim: R Murray (0-3, 2f), R McCann (0-2f), D McAleese (0-2), P McBride (0-2), C Murray (0-2, 1f), N McKeever, C Small (0-1 each), O Eastwood (0-1mark)

ARMAGH: B Hughes; J Morgan, C Mackin, R Finn; G McCabe, C O’Hanlon, A McKay; N Grimley, O O’Neill; J Hall, R O’Neill, J Óg Burns; R Grugan, A Murnin, S Campbell

Substitutes: C Turbitt for Murnin (HT), T Kelly for Campbell (46m), C O’Neill for Grimley (49m), P Burns for McKay (59m), B Donaghy for McCabe (63m)

ANTRIM: L Mulholland ; E McCabe, R Johnston, P Healy; M Jordan, J Laverty, D McAleese ; C Stewart, N McKeever ; R Murray, M McCann, P McBride ; O Eastwood, R McCann, C Murray

Substitutes: T McCann for R Murray (45m), C Small for McBride (55m), M Sweeney for Stewart (55m), K Small for Eastwood (60m), E Walsh for Jordan (70m)

Referee: Sean Hurson (Tyrone)