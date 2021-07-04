Dubious penalty paves the way for Tipperary victory over Clare

TIPPERARY 3-23 CLARE 2-22

A dubious penalty/sin bin early in the second half paved the way for Tipperary to win this Munster semi-final in LIT Gaelic Grounds.

In the 38th minute, referee James Owens deemed Aidan McCarthy was guilty of denying Jake Morris a goalscoring opportunity with careless use of the hurley. While the yellow card foul did take place inside the 20m line, it was close to the Mackey Stand sideline and it didn’t appear to be a goal chance.

No strangers to fortune at the Ennis Road end after the ghost goal of 2018, Tipperary needed no invitation to take advantage of the numerical advantage and scored 2-4 to 0-2 in the 10-minute period Clare were without McCarthy. Jason Forde’s penalty shot was too good for Eibhear Quilligan and more luck came Tipp’s way in the 45th minute when Seamus Callanan’s mishit point attempt deceived Quilligan.

Tipperary went as far ahead as eight points shortly after the second water break, Quilligan pulling off his third big save to stop Jason Forde in the 56th minute and then Aron Shanagher and Ryan Taylor being denied at the other end. Clare tagged on points in the closing stages but couldn’t make up the deficit.

With the Waterford game in their account, Clare were expected to start sharper and they did, leading by six points after 11 minutes. Their first goal came after six minutes, Ian Galvin availing of a John Conlon ball that escaped both Shanagher and Barry Heffernan and he tucked it away.

Two minutes later and Galvin had 1-2 to his name as it appeared Tipperary’s backs were going to be overrun. However, Tipperary settled and were back on level terms by the first water break, 1-7 apiece, their goal coming from Michael Breen’s nifty ground-work and finish after the ball broke off Jason Forde.

Tipperary hit Clare for 1-4 without reply either side of that break and had their first of two goalbound shots in the first half saved by Quilligan, Morris the first to be prevented. Clare were responding to Tipperary scores so quickly from their restarts and twice restored parity in the closing stages before Quilligan saved expertly from Seamus Callanan in the 34th minute.

In additional time, the Conlon-Shanagher axis worked again despite Shanagher being blocked by Heffernan. The ball ricocheted into the middle where David Reidy beat Cathal Barrett to flick inside to the unmarked Tony Kelly who finished with aplomb and Clare had a one-point lead at the interval, 2-11 to 1-13.

Scorers for Tipperary: J. Forde (1-8, 1-0 pen, 0-3 frees, 1 sideline, 1 65); J. O’Dwyer (0-4); M. Breen, S. Callanan (1-1 each); J. Morris (0-3); D. McCormack, A. Flynn (0-2 each); R. Maher, W. Connors (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clare: T. Kelly (1-9, 0-8 frees); I. Galvin (1-3); R. Taylor, C. Malone (0-2 each); A. Shanagher, C. Galvin, D. Reidy, A. McCarthy, J. Conlon, R. Hayes (0-1 each).

TIPPERARY: Barry Hogan; C. Barrett, P. Maher, B. Heffernan; S. Kennedy, B. Maher, R. Maher; N. McGrath, D. McCormack; M. Breen, J. Forde, J. Morris; S. Callanan (c), J. McGrath, J. O’Dwyer.

Subs for Tipperary: W. Connors for J. McGrath (h-t); A. Flynn for N. McGrath (48); D. Quirke for J. O’Dwyer (67);

CLARE: E. Quilligan; R. Hayes, P. Flanagan, C. Cleary; D. Ryan, J. Conlon (c), P. Fitzpatrick; C. Galvin, C. Malone; R. Taylor, A. McCarthy, D. Reidy; A. Shanagher, I. Galvin, T. Kelly.

Subs for Clare: D. McInerney for P. Fitzpatrick (53); D. Fitzgerald for R. Taylor, M. Rodgers for I. Galvin (both 59);

Sin bin: A. McCarthy (38).

Referee: J. Owens (Wexford).