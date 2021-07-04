Meath put squabbling  behind them to ease past Longford

Unanswered 1-5 approaching half-time secures Leinster SFC semi-final place.
HANDS OFF: Meath midfielder Bryan Menton fending off Longford's David McGivney in Sunday's Leinster SFC game in Navan.

Sun, 04 Jul, 2021 - 16:56
Paul Keane

Leinster SFC: Meath 4-22 Longford 0-12

A second-quarter burst of scoring in Navan paved the way for a comfortable Leinster SFC quarter-final win for Meath, bringing some respite after a difficult period for the Royals.

Beaten by Kildare in a Division 2 promotion play-off last month and rocked by a row between the U20 and senior management teams, the 22-point win at Pairc Tailteann was timely.

The 2019 and 2020 Leinster finalists burned off Longford with an unanswered 1-5 approaching half-time to effectively secure their semi-final place.

Jordan Morris scored the goal during that blitzkrieg and finished with 1-4 while captain Shane McEntee, rising star Cathal Hickey and sub James Conlon all raised green flags too.

It was a row over the availability of U-20 players including Hickey and Mathew Costello that led to underage boss Bernard Flynn's resignation last month and both players were influential figures here.

Hickey finished up with 1-2 while Costello impressed at wing-forward and received an ovation at his substitution late on.

It's the end of the road in the Championship for Longford who put 0-25 on the board in their Round 1 win over Carlow but were no match for a Meath side that has operated at a higher level in league and Championship in recent seasons.

Meath lost to Longford in 2018 but McEntee's second minute goal gave them the perfect start and they hit the water break with a 1-3 to 0-4 lead.

Six first-half wides meant Meath were only two points clear approaching the half-hour mark though they surged clear from there, reeling off that unanswered 1-5 with Morris palming in a stoppage time goal.

That put Meath 2-10 to 0-6 clear at half-time and another 1-4 without response in the third quarter, Hickey playing a neat one-two with Bryan McMahon for his 48th minute goal, ended the contest.

James McEntee kicked three points as a sub and Conlon scored Meath's fourth goal in the 70th minute after good work by the fit-again Michael Newman and Eamon Wallace in the buildup.

Meath scorers: Jordan Morris (1-4, 1f), Cathal Hickey (1-2), Bryan McMahon (0-4, 1f), James McEntee (0-4), Shane McEntee (1-0), James Conlon (1-0), Cillian O'Sullivan (0-3), Mathew Costello (45), Fionn Reilly, Joey Wallace, Bryan Menton, Eamon Wallace (0-1 each).

Longford scorers: Rian Brady (0-3, 1f), David McGivney (0-3, frees), Robbie Smyth (free), Darren Gallagher (free), Dessie Reynolds, Kevin Diffley, Darragh Doherty, Joseph Hagan (0-1 each)

MEATH: A Colgan; S Lavin, R Ryan, D Keogan; C Hickey, S McEntee, F Reilly; E Devine, B Menton; P Harnan, B McMahon, M Costello; J Morris, C O'Sullivan, J Wallace.

Subs: E Wallace for Menton (46), J McEntee for Hickey (54), Michael Newman for Morris (54), Jack O'Connor for Reilly (61), James Conlon for Costello (61).

LONGFORD: P Collum; P Fox, E Macken, A Farrell; I O'Sullivan, M Quinn, D Mimnagh; K Diffley, D Gallagher; D Reynolds, D McGivney, D McElligott; R Smyth, J Hagan, R Brady.

Subs: D Farrell for Gallagher (HT), O Kenny for McElligott (53), Liam Connerton for Smyth (53), Peter Lynn for Mimnagh (53), Darragh Doherty for O'Sullivan (58).

Referee: C Branagan (Down).

