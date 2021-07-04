Hurling round-up: Westmeath in pole position for Joe McDonagh Cup final after first win of 2021

When Carlow took their first lead of the game just short of the hour mark with the wind at their backs, they looked set for victory
Hurling round-up: Westmeath in pole position for Joe McDonagh Cup final after first win of 2021
Sun, 04 Jul, 2021 - 16:12
Kevin Egan

Westmeath picked up their first competitive win of 2021 and, in the process, put themselves in the driving seat for a place in the Joe McDonagh Cup final as they scored the last six points without reply in their 0-23 to 0-18 win over Carlow at Netwatch Cullen Park on Saturday afternoon.

Carlow’s physical presence under the puckout and the strong scoring of Chris Nolan, who ended the game with 0-11, kept them in the game. When they took their first lead of the game just short of the hour mark with the wind at their backs, they looked set for victory. 

Westmeath’s bench proved crucial, however, as Josh Coll, Darragh Clinton, and Alan Cox picked off vital scores in a strong finish for the Lake County, who now just need to avoid a heavy defeat to Kildare in their final game.

Down’s first-round loss to Kerry means they need a lot of luck to go their way to reach the final out of the other group, but they did guarantee survival in the McDonagh Cup with their 1-27 to 2-16 win over Meath at Ballycran.

Meath were right in the game for long stretches and a lobbed goal from Alan Douglas looked like it might put them on the right path, but the Ulster side replied decisively on 59 minutes when Ryan McCusker raced onto a perfect Daithi Sands delivery before finishing to the back of the net clinically.

Jack Reagan hit back for Meath when he drove a 21-metre free to the back of the net five minutes from the end, but Down finished with a flourish from there, scoring seven points in the dying minutes.

In the Christy Ring Cup, Offaly took their time finding their stride and an early goal for Gerard O’Kelly Lynch meant Sligo were level with them at Markievicz Park early in the first half. But the Faithful men settled and Eoghan Cahill (0-15), Brian Duignan (0-6), and Liam Langton (0-5) were all prominent in their 2-39 to 2-17 win.

In the other group, Derry escaped from Athleague with an 0-19 to 1-15 win over Roscommon, despite Darragh McCloskey’s early red card, condemning Roscommon to a relegation final against Sligo.

At the Athletic Grounds, Bryan McGurk and Damien Magee traded early goals as Armagh moved into a six-point lead in their Nickey Rackard Cup fixture. But Tyrone captain Damien Casey shot ten points in total as the Red Hand men came from behind to pick up a 1-18 to 1-16 win, with Mayo beating Leitrim by 0-29 to 0-9 in the other game in this competition.

In the Lory Meagher Cup, Paul Matthews and Andrew Mackin (two) were the goalscorers in Louth’s 3-15 to 0-16 win over Monaghan at Darver, while Cavan scored the last three points at Kingspan Breffni Park to edge out Fermanagh by 1-16 to 0-17.

More in this section

Tipperary v Clare - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Semi-Final Dubious penalty paves the way for Tipperary victory over Clare
Bryan Menton with David McGivney 4/7/2021 Meath put squabbling  behind them to ease past Longford
James Dolan and Trevor Collins 4/7/2021 Westmeath blast three goals in second-half surge to dismiss Laois
#hurling
Rian O’Neill scores a penalty 4/7/2021

Armagh's third-quarter surge quashes Antrim resistance

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices