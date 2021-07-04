Where does this Limerick loss leave Cork on journey of many twists?

Which takes precedence, the journey or the destination?

Bear with the Buddhism early on a summer morning. When Limerick and Cork met in the league last month the All-Ireland champions won by eight points.

When they met on Saturday night in the Munster Championship the margin was the same.

Hence the opening question.

“We’re happy with the performance,” said Limerick manager John Kiely.

“It was real championship fare, and a real contrast to last year. The atmosphere was real, and the game ebbed and flowed.

“We had periods when we were in the ascendancy and they had their purple patches too, when they were causing us difficulty. Overall, though, I was very pleased.”

Kiely’s description was a tidy one. Both sides began well and Cork, serious underdogs, were well in the hunt after the first quarter thanks to a Shane Kingston goal.

With just over 10 minutes to half-time Conor Cahalane scythed through and was floored by Peter Casey for a penalty. Casey was sin-binned before Patrick Horgan stood over the ball, and the momentum looked to be tipping Cork’s way.

Cue a terrific Nickie Quaid save. Energised, Limerick outscored Cork 0-4 to 0-2 before Casey returned. With the first half deep in injury-time Darragh O’Donovan found the net for Limerick; with the game even deeper in injury-time Kyle Hayes ambled up from wing-back to finish low into the corner: 2-10 to 1-7 at half-time.

Cork benefited from the introduction of Luke Meade in the second half and both Kingston and Darragh Fitzgibbon flashed through to threaten the Limerick goal, but the All-Ireland champions held on to shut the game down in the third quarter, Seán Finn tidying up everywhere and Cian Lynch working hard in the middle of the field.

In the closing stages Cork couldn’t make the ball stick up front, while Limerick finally found room at the other end of the field for insurance scores.

Those are the bullet points, but the game also lives in a thousand details.

For Limerick there was a real challenge, and Kiely was swift to pay tribute to Quaid for his intervention.

“These are big moments in games, you trust these guys to pull off these saves. Patrick Horgan on a penalty, you’d back him nine times out of 10, or 99 out of 100, but fair play to Nickie, he did his job well.”

The discipline Limerick showed in the second half was also a major plus for their manager.

“In the second half one of the key things was we had five yellow cards going into it but we trusted those guys, we didn’t take them off. We trusted them in their tackling and we didn’t pick up another yellow in the second half, which was a really telling factor.

“We were very disciplined in our tackling in the second half and that meant we were able to track down these guys when they ran to our 21, to our 45, turn them over and counter-attack where the space was.”

In the Cork corner there was a sense of an opportunity missed.

“We put a huge amount of work into this, the players were confident, the camp was confident — we’re disappointed,” said manager Kieran Kingston.

“We felt we could have won it, even if you look at the scoreline, because we dominated the game at times but we just didn’t put it on the scoreboard.

“You can’t miss 1-18, have a 50% conversion rate, when you’re playing a team like Limerick. They’re Munster, All-Ireland, national league champions — you can’t afford to do that, and it killed us.”

Hence our question at the beginning.

Take Cork’s journey. The margin was the same as in the league game, but on that occasion Cork were scrambling for respectability: On this occasion they were three points behind with less than quarter of an hour left on the clock.

Cork’s puck-outs, which imploded under a high press against Limerick last month, were far better on Saturday night, as their runners created a surprising amount of room on the opposition half-forward line.

On more than one occasion the delivery was inch-perfect but the receiver fluffed the catch, which points to an error in execution rather than a flaw in the plan. Something to build on.

On the other side of the ledger, Cork could make no headway at all against the Limerick defence in that final quarter, when the game was there to be won.

A quick illustration of the relative strengths of each side? Kieran Kingston’s late roll of the dice involved two players with an All-Ireland U20 final in their immediate future; to counteract those players John Kiely sprang Dan Morrissey from the bench, which could not be construed in any universe as weakening a side.

Errors in execution were also on Kiely’s mind, and the wide count in particular: “We created plenty more scoring chances, we could have got one or two more, but listen, that’s for us to work on. There’s plenty for us to go after for the next day.

“I don’t know what our wide total was but I’d say it was fairly high, we have that to go after.

“A little bit more accuracy in what we were doing in terms of our passing too, but overall they worked hard, we’ll go back to the training ground Tuesday night and come again.”

Cork’s shooting also deteriorated as the game went on, with Patrick Horgan uncharacteristically wayward, meaning in retrospect those Limerick goals continued to grow in significance. Kingston and his management will not enjoy the replay viewings of either: The ease with which O’Donovan and Hayes found space so far up the field will be particularly concerning.

So will the fact that the goals came so late in the first half. Were Cork thinking of the dressing-room while Limerick were following the preachings of Jack Dempsey?

Dempsey — at the far end of any spectrum which features the Buddha at the other end — was fond of expounding the gospel of defending yourself until the bell rang at the end of the round, and sometimes for quite a while afterwards.

The fact that Limerick conjured the winning of the game in first-half injury time is a tribute to their application, and their eye for punishing the opposition.

In truth the game sagged significantly in the middle of the second half. We had war and the rumour of war filtering down 80 miles from the northeast, and Limerick-Cork wasn’t in the same entertainment division as Kilkenny-Wexford. But for those in situ, all 2,400 of them, it was a Championship game, live and in the flesh. Progress.

For those on the field, the question still stands. On the evidence of Saturday evening Cork remain on the journey, but Limerick have their focus on a particular destination.