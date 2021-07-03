Champions Limerick fail to find top gear but see off Cork challenge

Munster SHC semi-final: Limerick 2-22 Cork 1-17

All-Ireland champions Limerick hit 20 wides on their way to a spluttering victory over Cork in this evening’s Munster semi-final in Thurles.

Wayward shooting didn’t cost them as much as it did Cork who themselves registered 15 wides in a game that had an all too predictable feel to it from a long way out.

Limerick’s six-point advantage at half-time was still intact at the final water break, 2-16 to 1-13, thanks to a Gearóid Hegarty effort just before that cessation. Shane Kingston was extremely lively for Cork but little in the way of goal chances were coming and Limerick could keep them at arm’s length.

Thrice in the final quarter, twice through impressive substitute Shane Barrett and Darragh Fitzgibbon, Cork reduced their arrears to four points but Limerick derived a response each time to give themselves a cushion.

Two Limerick goals in additional time in the first half put an unfair complexion on the scoreline. They had been wasteful but then so too had Cork as both struggled with the wind swirling around Semple Stadium.

Fed by Cian Lynch who came alive in the second quarter, Darragh O’Donovan’s shot deflected past Pa Collins to put Limerick three up. Less than two minutes later and following a Limerick puck-out won by Aaron Gillane, Kyle Hayes finished low and precisely into Collins’ far corner to make it 2-10 to 1-7 going into the break.

The first goal had come from Shane Kingston when it appeared the fizz had gone out of Niall O’Leary’s forceful run forward. That 16th-minute score put Cork a point up and they led by two at the first water break, 1-3 to 0-4.

Things looked even better for Cork in the 25th minute when they awarded a penalty after Peter Casey was adjudged to have denied Conor Cahalane a goalscoring opportunity with a cynical foul inside the “D”. However, Horgan’s shot was saved by Nickie Quaid and despite being a man down Limerick ended up winning the next 10 minutes, 0-4 to 0-2, as Lynch, who also flashed a shot just wide in the 19th minute, added some of his magic.

Scorers for Limerick: A. Gillane (0-6, all frees); D. O’Donovan, K. Hayes (1-0 each); C. Lynch. D. Byrnes (1 free), P. Casey (0-3 each); S. Flanagan, G. Hegarty (0-2 each); W. O’Donoghue, G. Mulcahy, D. Reidy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cork: P. Horgan (0-5, all frees); S. Kingston (1-2); D. Fitzgibbon (0-3); J. O’Connor, S. Barrett (0-2 each); S. Harnedy, T. O’Mahony, R. O’Flynn (0-1 each).

LIMERICK: N. Quaid; S. Finn, R. English, B. Nash; D. Byrnes, D. Hannon (c), K. Hayes; W. O’Donoghue, D. O’Donovan; G. Hegarty, C. Lynch, T. Morrissey; A. Gillane, S. Flanagan, P. Casey.

Subs for Limerick: C. Boylan for T. Morrissey (46); D. Morrissey for B. Nash (56); G. Mulcahy for S. Flanagan (57); D. Reidy for G. Hegarty (65); P. Ryan for A. Gillane (66).

Sin-bin: P. Casey (25).

CORK: P. Collins; N. O’Leary, D. Cahalane, S. O’Donoghue; E. Cadogan, M. Coleman, T. O’Mahony; D. Fitzgibbon, G. Millerick; R. O’Flynn, S. Harnedy, C. Cahalane; S. Kingston, P. Horgan (c), J. O’Connor.

Subs for Cork: S. Barrett for C. Cahalane (46); L. Meade for S. Harnedy (50); S. O’Leary-Hayes for N. O’Leary (51); A. Cadogan for R. O’Flynn (55); A. Connolly for S. Kingston (69).

Referee: P. O’Dwyer (Carlow).