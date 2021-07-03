Sharvin best of Irish as McIlroy and Lowry struggle in Irish Open

Sharvin best of Irish as McIlroy and Lowry struggle in Irish Open

Shane Lowry during day three of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Mount Juliet Estate golf course, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny. 

Sat, 03 Jul, 2021 - 16:29

Cormac Sharvin leads the Irish challenge amid tricky conditions on the third day of action at the Irish Open at Mount Juliet.

Neither Rory McIlroy (73) or Shane Lowry (74) managed to break par as both slipped out of contention in wind and rain in Kilkenny.

But Sharvin's 69 took him to seven-under with the leaders still on the course this afternoon.

Graeme McDowell, the other Irish player to make the cut, shot a two-under 70 to move to five-under.

Australian Lucas Herbert currently leads on 16-under.

"I played really nicely on the first 14 holes, gave myself loads of chances and I was three under,"  Sharvin told RTÉ Sport.

"It's probably the worst I could have been as I missed a few chances.

"I've been injured. I hurt the big toe on my right foot. I played two weeks injured and had an MRI scan and then two weeks' rehab.

"I started back last Friday and wasn't great, to be honest, but I managed to find something over the weekend when I was practising.

"I've just hit the ball really nicely, It was probably the best I've hit the ball for a long time. So it's nice to be back in control of the golf ball."

