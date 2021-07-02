Eoin Dowling sends Donegal U20s surging past Armagh

Donegal 1-17 Armagh 0-9

Donegal set up an Ulster U20 Football Championship quarter-final against Tyrone at Healy Park next weekend following their routine victory of Armagh in Ballybofey.

A fine second quarter saw the side managed by Gary Duffy push a one-point lead into a seven-point half-time cushion with Eoin Dowling goaling in the first minute of injury time, when he plucked Padraig McGettigan’s long ball in over his head to turn and score.

The visitors looked content to sit in and that forced Donegal to polish up on their long-range shooting, which they did with mixed success. McGettigan and Ryan McFadden were on the money from range and brought the home team back on terms at 0-2 to 0-2.

Armagh, when they went, looked dangerous, with James McCormac, in particular, a threat. McFadden’s second point with the last kick before the water-break edged Donegal into a 0-4 to 0-2 lead. When Donegal clicked, they managed to reel off six points in succession, with Dowling adding two, Richard O’Rourke, and Shane O’Donnell all getting those white flags waving.

McGettigan, on 28 minutes, got in behind the Armagh defence and had eyes only for goal. The angle wasn’t the kindest and Shea Magill made a useful save. McCormac’s second score was Armagh’s first in 21 minutes. However, just when it looked like that swing would be a decent one for Peter McDonnell’s side going into the break, Dowling struck the opening goal. Donegal were 1-8 to 0-4 ahead at half-time.

Armagh could’ve counted themselves a touch unfortunate as moments before Dowling’s goal McCormac saw a pop for a point come back down off the upright, only for those in green and gold to gather and seize possession.

With a relatively decent advantage, Donegal had shown in the opening half they’d an array of players capable of keeping the scoreboard ticking over, while Johnny McGroddy could take responsibility from frees. That’s exactly how it panned out with Donegal 1-13 to 0-6 in front by the second water-break and the fact Armagh’s top-scorer was Mark McKeever with three frees in all told a story in itself. Collectively, dropping four balls into Donegal goalkeeper Daithi Roberts’ breadbasket didn’t help, nor did Diarmaid Loney blazing wide when he had half a sight at goal.

Shane O’Donnell, under the lights, kept Donegal on the front foot and McGettigan almost grabbed a second goal only to see his shot come back down off the crossbar and he was content enough to drive the rebound over. It was that sort of second half.

Donegal scorers: E Dowling (1-2), P McGettigan (0-4), J McGroddy (0-3, 3f), S O’Donnell (0-3), R McFadden (0-2), R O’Rourke, R O’Donnell, C McColgan (0-1).

Armagh scorers: M McKeever (0-3, 3f), J McCormac (0-2), E Woods, J Martin (0-1), L Camara (0-1, 1f), J Sheridan (0-1, 1m).

Donegal: D Roberts; C McColgan, J Grant, J Gallagher; K Tobin, P O’Hare, R O’Rourke; R O’Donnell, R McFadden; C O’Reilly, S O’Donnell, R McShane; E Dowling, P McGettigan, J McGroddy.

Subs: N Byrne for O’Hare (42), R Frain for O’Reilly (52), K Dunleavy for O’Rourke (55), A Dohery for Tobin (57), R Gallagher for Dowling (60).

Armagh: S Magill; P McGrane, O McKeown, L Rice; R French, L Camara, S Quigley; N McCorry, E Woods; D O’Callaghan, J Martin, T Kelly; M McKeever, L Hughes, J McCormac.

Subs: R Kearney and J Sheridan for Quigley and Martin (28), D Loney for Hughes (35), E Reel for Kelly (46), A Harney for French (47).

Referee: A Marron (Monaghan).