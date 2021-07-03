Shane Dowling: 'I'm not going to be content with being pain-free. I'm going to give it everything'

Still just 28, Shane Dowling should be on the Limerick team bus to Thurles this evening to face Cork.

Instead, the former All-Star is locked in a torturous battle simply to play again having not even run in almost two years.

He pulled the plug on inter-county hurling in the middle of 2020 and underwent surgery on a battered knee last March.

Afterwards, the surgeon told him, 'it was a big surgery but there's a chance'.

But a chance of what? Of pulling on the blue of his beloved Na Piarsaigh again?

"It is, yeah, that's the long and the short of it," nodded Dowling. "I'm down in Na Piarsaigh two or three nights a week, outside of the nights that I'm rehabbing and everything else.

"Listen, I've been told to be happy because most days prior to the operation I was in pain. Now most days I'm pain-free. I'm being told to be content with that - but I'm not going to be. I'm going to give it everything.

And if I damage myself along the way then I'll be able to rest easy knowing I tried everything possible.

"So whether it's possible this year...it's most unlikely. Whether it will ever be possible again, I don't know. But if things keep progressing, I keep saying it but I have a chance. How high or low that chance is, I don't know, but last year I had no chance because I couldn't walk up the stairs without being in pain but now I can do that."

The enforced break has at least allowed the 2018 All-Ireland medallist to pursue other interests.

He's carved out a niche as a hurling pundit and is also on the board of the Cliona Foundation, the Gaelic Players Association's new official charity partner.

He's an ambassador too for the organisation that provides funding for vulnerable families with seriously ill children.

Like his battle to play hurling again, it's a deeply personal experience for Dowling.

"We came up with an idea a few years ago where a number of volunteers would call to houses across the country and hand-deliver cheques to families," he said.

"The first house I called to, pre-Covid times, I was called into the kitchen of one family and the mother started balling crying in front of me.

"She basically said they were at their wits end financially, that they couldn't pay for oil to be delivered to their house.

"Generally one parent has to give up their job (to care for a sick child), so that's an income gone straight away. It costs €10,000 per year on average per family that has a very sick child."

Limerick hurling remains tattooed on his soul too. He's optimistic about their chances against Cork this evening, referencing Limerick's 0-33 haul and eight-point win when they met in the league.

"I think Limerick really put a seed of doubt in Cork, didn't they?" suggested Dowling.

With Anthony Nash retiring over winter, Patrick Collins played in that league game and is the Rebels' new number one.

"He would have got a huge learning from that Limerick game, whether that was good or bad," said Dowling of Collins. "Did he go home and not sleep too well that night, or was it because of the players out the field?

"One thing is for sure, he would have worked very hard on their puck-outs over the last number of weeks and I think Cork may have to come with something different.

"Limerick are going to probably do the same thing that they did a couple of weeks ago, so can Cork do it a lot quicker, a lot sharper and transition the ball more efficiently than they did that day?

"That is the big question - if Cork can get out from their short puck-outs to the middle of the field and get past that (Limerick) half-forward line, then they have a chance. But that's easier said than done."