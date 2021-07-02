Cork go in search of Munster camogie double

Rebels contest the senior and intermediate finals against Limerick and Tipperary respectively at The Ragg 
Cork's Chloe Sigerson and Tipperay's Mairead Eviston in action in the Munster senior camogie championship semi-final at Páirc Uí Rinn/

Fri, 02 Jul, 2021 - 14:29
Therese O’Callaghan

Provincial silverware - and a perfect warm-up to the All-Ireland Championship - are they key targets for Cork and Limerick who contest the Munster senior camogie championship final at the Ragg GAA grounds on Saturday afternoon (3.30pm).

Cork delivered a formidable display against Tipperary in the semi-final last weekend when recording a nine point win

Seasoned players Laura Treacy, Hannah Looney, Katrina Mackey, Ashling Thompson and Amy O’Connor continue to show the way, while the likes of Saoirse McCarthy, Fiona Keating, Ciara O’Sullivan and Ellen Murphy are proving to be up for the challenge.

Limerick are an improving side and they will be determined to build on their league form. However, this will be a big test for the Shannonsiders under new manager Pat Ryan and will be a step up from what they faced against Clare and Waterford.

Leadership is provided by Judith Mulcahy, Niamh Ryan and Karen O’Leary, and they will look to Caoimhe Costello, Rebecca Delee and Caoimhe Lyons for the scores up.

Interestingly, the Shannonside management has kept faith with the same starting 15 throughout the provincial campaign.

Earlier in the afternoon, Cork and Tipperary clash at the same venue (12pm) for the Munster intermediate title.

Courcey Rovers’ Ashling Moloney captains the visitors while Lauren Callanan and Finola Neville are also highly regarded in a Cork side which won their league encounter. 

Skipper Jenny Grace will lead Tipp's charge and they will be hoping Jill Anne Quirke and Nicola Loughnane provide the necessary flair in attack.

Meanwhile Clare and Kerry contest the junior final at the Mungret GAA grounds on Saturday (12.30pm).

LIMERICK (v Cork): L O’Neill; M Quaid, M Creamer, R Ambrose; M Ryan, J Mulcahy, N Ryan; K O’Leary (Capt), M O’Mara; D Murphy, S O’Callaghan, R Delee; Á Cunningham, C Costello, C Lyons.

CORK (v Tipperary): S Beausang; E Flanagan, N O’Leary, Á Crowley; A Moloney (Capt), A O’Callaghan, K Kilcommins; L Callanan, R Harty; C O’Callaghan, H Ryan, C O’Leary; A Smith, F Neville, A Hurley.

TIPPERARY (v Cork): S Quigley; M Quigley, C Brennan, N Long; Ciara Ryan, G Fox, E Carey; Courtney Ryan, J A Quirke; N Loughnane, J Grace (Capt), C Browne; D Dunne, L Heffernan. C Hogan.

