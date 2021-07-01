Puckouts, ploys, and presses - a good (re)start is only half the battle

Last weekend Clare put Waterford to the sword in the opening round of the Munster championship, earning a semi-final place against Tipperary this Sunday.

Tomorrow Limerick and Cork face off in the other semi-final to fill the other slot in the decider.

A busy weekend after a busy week: for the four managers involved in this weekend’s games, puck-outs were no doubt the focus of much thought in the last few days, due to Clare’s master class last Sunday - on the Waterford puck-outs.

The default position is to appreciate how a team goes about their own restarts, but last weekend Clare took the upper hand when Waterford ‘keeper Billy Nolan was looking upfield to puck the ball out.

Clare dropped deep when Waterford were restarting, ‘giving’ Nolan the puck-out to one of his defenders: the Banner county trusted in a strong half-back line of Diarmuid Ryan, John Conlon and Paidi Fitzpatrick - not to mention the likes of Cathal Malone putting in a huge shift, working back from half-forward to augment the defence - to foil Waterford.

However, those Clare players weren’t outnumbering their opponents under a long delivery. Waterford availed of the freedom in their full-back line to work the ball out but they couldn’t make headway against the numbers - and the power - Clare had at their disposal in the middle of the field.

“There was movement on our puck-outs, but when you’re looking in at a flat team, it’s very hard to make the positional changes to correct those things,” said Waterford manager Liam Cahill afterwards.

“We found it very hard to win breaking ball in the middle of the field, when we went to take it on and break the lines a little we failed. Passes didn't go to hand.”

Clare forced Waterford players to make decisions in their own half, but those Waterford players had few targets to aim at further up the field - or few visible, given the screen of big Clare players in the middle third of the field.

It also exploited a lack of experience in the Waterford spine, given they were missing the spine of their All-Ireland team - goalkeeper Stephen O’Keeffe (retired), Conor Prunty, Tadhg de Burca and Jamie Barron (all injured).

It all speaks to a sophisticated level of analysis in the Banner backroom, but Clare manager Brian Lohan pointed to an obvious complication from their victory last weekend: “The Tipp lads are sitting at home watching the game, able to do their analysis and pick us apart - or whoever won the game.”

Clare face a tricky choice, then, this weekend: to allow a more experienced Tipperary team to have their own puck-out, and risk good distributors such as Ronan Maher punishing them with better deliveries.

On Saturday evening Limerick and Cork face off in Semple Stadium, with puck-outs high on the agenda again. Limerick beat Cork comprehensively in a recent league game, and in an echo of Clare-Waterford, they punished inexperience in the Cork defence.

However, they did so in the opposite way to Clare. Limerick pushed up hard on the Cork puck-out - they pressurised the Cork defender taking a short delivery from goalkeeper Patrick Collins, forcing him to risk a longer delivery on occasion.

As with Waterford-Clare Limerick’s pressure was directed at a relatively inexperienced rearguard, and the All-Ireland champions turned Cork over several times to lead 0-20 to 1-7 at the break by and eventually ran out winners by eight points.

Rebel boss Kieran Kingston acknowledged Limerick’s success in countering the Cork puck-out afterwards: “They put huge pressure on our puck outs and got a lot of turnovers, got a lot of success from it.

“We changed it around at half time and it worked better in the second half, but in the first half they got a lot of scores out of it.” In the green and white corner manager John Kiely agreed - “The lads worked hard and they got dividends from it,” - with a significant addendum: “That takes energy, that takes effort. It takes cohesion as a unit - you can’t have one or two doing it on their own, everyone has to be doing it.”

In discussing puck-out strategies, this point is often missed - it only succeeds if the entire team has the discipline and understanding to put it into operation, and the training-ground preparation to perfect it. As befits the most successful team in the country at present, Limerick are the best at applying their strategies.

And this weekend?

Will Limerick push up aggressively on Cork’s restarts? What will Cork do in response? Can Clare afford to allow Tipperary to restart the game the way they did against Waterford? What have Tipperary learned from watching last Sunday’s games?

We'll know more by teatime on Sunday.