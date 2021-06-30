Conor Whelan and Galway seeking 'complete performance'

Conor Whelan finds it hard to believe he is already heading into his seventh senior championship campaign with Galway but the 24-year old can’t wait to be back in Croke Park on Saturday when they take on Dublin in the Leinster semi-final.

Whelan is now vice-captain and one of the leaders of a team fancied by most to be Limerick’s biggest challengers and he has already packed an enormous amount into his career since manager Anthony Cunningham sprung him in 2015 and he scored 1-2 on his debut in an All-Ireland quarter-final win over Cork.

Whelan had just come out of minor and his displays for the Galway intermediate side winning the Leinster title that summer prompted Cunningham to throw the 18-year old Kinvara clubman in at the deep end.

Since then he has won just about every honour in the game, an All-Ireland and league in 2017, a couple of Leinster crowns, Young Hurler of the Year, and an All-Star but, for Whelan, all that matters is what lies ahead.

“Obviously I started out in 2015 and time moves very quickly but you tend to live in the moment and focus on the present and that for us is this Leinster semi-final. The years have flown but I feel very blessed and privileged to be still playing and to be pulling on that jersey.

“We want to try and get the complete performance, if there is such a thing, in this one and that’s what you are always trying for. We have tried to tick every box preparing for this game.”

Whelan and Galway were impressive in the league, winning four from five, and manager Shane O’Neill and his selectors have cast the net wide since they came in last year.

“That’s the whole thing about the league. You want to be winning every game but you want to be bringing players through as well and try to give experience to players and try to expose them to that high intensity of games and luckily enough we have been able to do that.

“There is serious competition there for places and it is very much performance orientated. If you are performing you’ll be playing and if you aren’t you won’t and I think that’s a very good environment to be in,” added Whelan.