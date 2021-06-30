'A fan now with Cork' - Tomás Mulcahy announces end of RTÉ punditry career

Three-time Cork All-Ireland winner Tomás Mulcahy has signalled the end of his career as an RTÉ hurling pundit.
The Glen Rovers clubman joined RTÉ as an analyst in 1995, after his retirement from inter-county hurling. And he has been a fixture on the broadcaster's hurling coverage on radio and TV ever since, both as a co-commentator and studio pundit.
But the two-time All-Star, Cork's hurling captain for the double win in 1990, today announced he will be retreating to the role of supporter from now on.
He tweeted: "After 25 years I’m moving from The Sunday Game TV & Radio seats to the stand. Great times, great memories. A special mention to Bill Lalor who brought me in, Paul Byrnes for 19yrs & well, Michael Lyster. And to all of the pundits past & present.
"A fan now with Cork 2021."
Long-time RTÉ colleague Michael Duignan, the current Offaly GAA chairman, was among the many to pay tribute:
"Mul it’s been my great pleasure to work with you down the years. You are a brilliant & passionate pundit and one of the soundest people I’ve ever come across in the GAA. Your love of hurling always shines through. Hope to see you on my travels this summer."