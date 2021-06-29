Leinster U20 hurling wrap: Laois edge Westmeath in eight-goal extra-time thriller

At the weekend, the Leinster football championship was a rare bright spot in a sea of dull predictability. Last night six teams went into battle in the province’s U20 hurling championship and the quality of the action ranged from good, to memorable on a historic level.
By some distance, the most remarkable action was in Portlaoise, where the home side beat Westmeath 4-33 to 4-27 after extra time. A finish like this looked unlikely when Laois turned their first two attacks into goals by James Duggan and Gearóid Lynch, almost impossible when Laois led by 2-11 to 0-6 at the first half water break, and beyond the bounds of possibility when Duggan crashed in his second goal to make it 3-17 to 0-11 just 30 seconds into the second half.
Inspired by midfielder Josh Coll (2-2) and Jack Gillen (1-8), Westmeath rallied to lead by one, then fall behind by two, lead by one again and then find themselves in extra time due to an equaliser from Tomás Keyes with the last puck that made it 4-22 to Westmeath’s 3-25.
Owen McCabe’s goal seemed to set the Lake County on the way to extra time victory, but Laois found another gear to rattle off 10 of the last 11 points.
It was breathtaking stuff in Cullen Park too, where first- half goals from Fiach O’Toole and Eoin Hosey gave Carlow a narrow 2-7 to 0-11 interval lead. Liam Dempsey kept the scoreboard moving for Kildare and the game remained finely poised but with time almost up, Paul Dolan was the match winner for the Lilywhites, firing over the point that made it 1-23 to 3-16.
Finally in Ballycran. Rian McMullan, Michael McGarry and Danan McKeogh were the goalscorers in Antrim’s 3-17 to 1-13 win over Down.