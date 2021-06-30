Munster GAA lobby for more fans at Clare v Tipperary semi-final

The Munster Council are lobbying for more supporters to be allowed attend Sunday’s provincial SHC semi-final between Clare and Tipperary in LIT Gaelic Grounds.

The Irish Examiner understands the council are requesting that the authorities give them the green light so that more than 200 spectators can watch the game at the Ennis Road venue.

From Monday, crowds of 500 will be permitted to watch a match when the stadium has a capacity of 5,000 or over. LIT Gaelic Grounds’s capacity exceeds 42,000 and the Mackey Stand, where supporters are expected to be positioned, can hold 9,000 people.

That means the likes of Thursday week’s Munster U20 football quarter-finals between Limerick and Tipperary in Semple Stadium and Waterford and Clare in Fraher Field could enjoy over twice as many in attendance than this Sunday’s senior hurling clash.

It is hoped consideration will be given to the proposal bearing in mind 2,400 will take in the other provincial SHC semi-final between Cork and Limerick in Thurles the previous evening as part of the pilot series of events.

Also, Saturday’s Leinster SHC semi-finals will have a total attendance of 8,000 after they were moved from Portlaoise to Croke Park.

Other matches taking place this Sunday at 5,000-plus capacity venues include Roscommon and Galway in Dr Hyde Park and all four Leinster SFC quarter-finals, which take place in Tullamore, Wexford, Meath, and Portlaoise.

The Armagh-Antrim Ulster SFC quarter-final is guaranteed a 500 attendance as the Northern Ireland Assembly gave the go-ahead for crowd numbers to increase last month.