Declan Kelly’s Teneo departure a blow for Liam Sheedy and Tipperary GAA

Declan Kelly has stepped down as chairman and chief executive of global advisory firm Teneo, sponsors of Tipperary’s Gaelic football and hurling teams.

In what will come as a blow to his friend, club-mate, and work colleague senior hurling manager Liam Sheedy, as well as Tipperary GAA, the Portroe man has removed himself from the role following an incident at a fundraising concert last month.

Brother of Labour Party leader Alan, Kelly’s rise to prominence in the business world in the US has been a fascinating one. A friend to the Clintons, 53-year-old Kelly has provided counsel to several Fortune 500 chief executives.

In the wake of the controversy, Kelly last week stepped down from his board seat in the Global Citizen anti-poverty campaign group and today he announced he was resigning from Teneo, which he co-established this month 10 years ago.

His statement read: “On May 2, I made an inadvertent, public, and embarrassing mistake for which I took full responsibility and apologised to those directly affected, as well as my colleagues and clients.

“A campaign against the reputation of our firm has followed and may even continue in the coming days. However, regardless of the veracity of any such matters I do not want them to be an ongoing distraction to the running of our company.

“In order to protect the employees of Teneo and its clients, and with my family’s strong support, I have decided to leave the company and resign as chairman and CEO. Teneo will remain the best in the world at what it does, a firm whose success has been driven by three virtues — hard work, decency, and compassion.

“Over recent days I have received countless messages of support from my colleagues, clients, public figures, and people who know me well both personally and professionally. Their support and trust is what counts the most. I will be forever grateful to them all.

“I want to thank our hundreds of clients around the world for their support of our business and their loyalty to our people. You are the reason Teneo exists. And to my 1,250 colleagues worldwide, I will continue to be your biggest supporter.”

In 2016, Teneo purchased PGS Communications, which comprised Irish PR companies Pembroke and Slattery Communications that had amalgamated two years previous. In March of this year, Sheedy, who was previously Bank of Ireland’s provincial director for Munster, was announced as the vice-chairman of Teneo Ireland. His role incorporates leading the new Irish division of Teneo Performance business.

Two months after it was confirmed Sheedy would be returning to the senior hurling manager role in the Premier County, Teneo were announced as Tipperary GAA’s new sponsors. The partnership paid off immediately as for the second time in eight years Sheedy guided the county to an All-Ireland title, Kelly pictured embracing Sheedy on the field following the final whistle.

In early 2019, the Tipperary County Board announced it was establishing a commercial board, which would be chaired by Kelly and feature the likes of Alan Quinlan and Niall Quinn.

The sponsorship contract, which is estimated to be worth up to €200,000 per annum, elapses at the end of this season.

Kelly has also played a prominent role in Gaelic Players Association’s fundraising in the US and was involved in the creation of the Jim Madden Leadership Programme for inter-county players.